Region braces for big chill

It looks like residents across the area won’t have to only dream of a white Christmas this year as a winter storm will be blowing in overnight tonight, bringing some snow and extreme cold.
The National Weather Service is forecasting a strong arctic cold front to come through the area early Friday morning, bringing a “very rapid temperature drop” to the area, according to Myranda Fullerton, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional leaders unveiled a government-wide $1.7 trillion spending package Tuesday that includes another large round of aid to Ukraine, a nearly 10% boost in defense spending and roughly $40 billion in emergency spending, mostly to assist communities across the country…
Franklin Area School Board members recognized Central Elementary School third-grade teacher Tracey Hart, who has been selected for governor-elect Josh Shapiro’s PK-12 education transition advisory committee, at their formal business meeting Monday night.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee urged the Justice Department on Monday to bring criminal charges against Donald Trump for the violent 2021 Capitol insurrection, calling for accountability for the former president and “a time of reflection and reckoning.”
A beloved Franklin elementary school teacher will be bringing the voice of the area to the state as she has been selected to serve on Pennsylvania governor-elect Josh Shapiro’s transition advisory committee for PK-12 education.
CLARION — Nearly 2,000 memorial wreaths were distributed Saturday in 16 Clarion County cemeteries, but to Navy veteran Dave Cyphert, none of the Wreaths Across America mattered as much as the one sent to Tylersburg Cemetery that honored Cyphert’s friend Rick Weaver.
All sorts of homemade, crafty items, from ornament painting kits to ceramics to 3D-printed puzzles, will be decking the lobby of the Franklin High School auditorium Wednesday as the Franklin school district holds its first art collection fundraiser.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania’s statewide elections agency said in a court filing Friday it is moving ahead with plans for special elections to fill three state House vacancies in early February unless a court orders otherwise.
The Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority and Penn State Extension held a public meeting Wednesday in Franklin facilitated by the Northwest Commission to discuss potential broadband funding coming to the state and how to increase the funding.
Cranberry School Board members and school district administrators met Monday with representatives of the Wexford-based McClure Company to discuss a bevy of building upgrades for the district’s elementary and high schools and how to prioritize the plans.
PITTSBURGH — Venango County’s average gasoline price continues to be the lowest in the area, and average prices in both Venango and Clarion counties this week are below the western Pennsylvania average of $3.87, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
DIMOCK (AP) — One of Pennsylvania’s largest drillers will be allowed to extract natural gas from underneath a rural community where it has been banned for a dozen years because of accusations it polluted the water supply, according to a settlement with state regulators.
CLARION — Milissa Bauer, the Clarion County Economic Development Corporation’s secretary/treasurer, offered a summation of the CCEDC’s work and how it has benefited Clarion County: “Economic development brings wealth to the county.”
WASHINGTON (AP) — Coronavirus-related hospital admissions are climbing again in the United States, with older adults a growing share of U.S. deaths and less than half of nursing home residents up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations.