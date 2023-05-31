Relics of the Blessed Carlo Acutis and St. Manuel González García will be on display Thursday at two locations in Oil City.
The relics will first be at St. Joseph Church from 8 to 10 a.m.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Relics of the Blessed Carlo Acutis and St. Manuel González García will be on display Thursday at two locations in Oil City.
The relics will first be at St. Joseph Church from 8 to 10 a.m.
Relics of the Blessed Carlo Acutis and St. Manuel González García will be on display Thursday at two locations in Oil City.
It felt like a mid-summer day on Tuesday as temperatures climbed well into the 80s and a long stretch of dry, sunny weather continued in the region.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Pennsylvania restaurant owner from Kane who screamed death threats directed at then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi while storming the U.S. Capitol was sentenced on Tuesday to more than two years in prison.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Under fire from conservatives, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy worked furiously Tuesday to sell fellow Republicans on the debt ceiling and budget deal he negotiated with President Joe Biden and win approval in time to avert a potentially disastrous U.S. default.
WASHINGTON (TNS) — The White House and Republican congressional leaders geared up lobbying campaigns to win approval of a deal to avert a U.S. default as environmentalists, defense hawks and conservative hard-liners condemned concessions.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden lauded the sacrifice of generations of U.S. troops who “dared all and gave all” fighting for their country and called on Americans to ensure their “sacrifice was not in vain” in Memorial Day observances at Arlington National Cemetery.
Folks gathered throughout the region on Memorial Day to remember our military service members who died in service to the nation.
About 50 people — most of them wearing purple shirts that read “We Walk for Suzette” — walked, prayed, worshipped and enjoyed each other’s company Sunday evening at Good Hope Lutheran Church in Oil City.
The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today due to the Memorial Day holiday. In addition, the newspaper offices are closed.
Memorial Day observances and solemn services will be held across the area over the extended holiday weekend.
The continuing work on East Second Street in Oil City was addressed during City Council’s meeting on Thursday.
Cheers, hollers and music erupted throughout the front lawn of Venango Catholic High School on Friday as students from the high school and St. Stephen School took part in the third annual Viking Games.
Students at Central Elementary School in Franklin got a chance to look inside the cabin of a semitrailer, try out a model of a hydraulic excavator, meet some pups, and hear about a variety of careers on Friday during the school’s Career Day.
Memorial Day weekend this year once again brings with it the annual Two Mile Run Regatta on Justus Lake.
CLARION — Back in April, the Clarion community in April was reeling from the loss of the 140-year-old Hahne building to fire.
Visitors to Franklin Area High School this semester might have caught glimpse of a knightly group on patrol — not in shining armor, but in black polo shirts emblazoned with the words “Honorable Knights.”
An Oil City man is facing a homicide charge in the death of an Oil City woman. Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh identified the victim as 40-year-old April Michelle Dunkle.
An Oil City man is facing a homicide charge in the death of an Oil City woman. Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh identified the victim as 40-year-old April Michelle Dunkle.
Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker has identified Harold Davis, 75, of Strattanville, as the person who died in a two-vehicle crash on Route 322 in Clarion Township on Wednesday morning.
After Venango County jail inmate Bruce William Miller II was captured Friday afternoon after fleeing from UPMC Northwest in the early morning hours of that day, questions arose as to the circumstances that led to his escape and how to prevent such an occurrence in the future.
SHIPPENVILLE — The Clarion County Department of Public Safety during two meetings earlier this week rolled out a plan to save ambulance services in the county.
The Franklin Area School District operations committee has been looking into an additional layer to its emergency response system. Earlier this week, during its monthly regular meeting, the Franklin school board heard from the group.
A workshop of retired “Santa’s elves” today is celebrating its 30th year of handcrafting Christmas gifts for needy children.
Clarion state police confirmed there was a fatal injury in a Clarion Township crash on Wednesday morning.
The Valley Grove school board, during its regular meeting this week, approved the 2023-24 tentative budget that was presented last week by Business Administrator Jon Stewart.
CLARION — The primary election isn’t quite over in Clarion County.
Cranberry Area High School journalism students had a bit of a history lesson on Tuesday, as I brought a collection of old newspapers from my personal collection to share with the students.
The Cranberry Area School District unanimously adopted a $21,356,163 final budget for the 2023-24 school year.
The Franklin area school board unanimously voted Monday to approve the district’s proposed general fund budget for 2023-2024, which means another year with no tax increase.
Editor’s note: This story is being republished with permission from the Altoona Mirror.
BUTLER — Area residents who depend on Clarion Hospital now know the name its health system will go by — Independence Health System — several months after Butler Health System combined with Westmoreland County-based Excela Health.
At their meeting Monday evening the Oil City school board approved the tentative budget for the 2023-2024 school year.
Area residents who depend on Clarion Hospital now know the name its health system will go by — Independence Health System — several months after Butler Health System combined with Westmoreland County-based Excela Health.
LEEPER — The new Forest County Authority rolled out its plans for an ambulance service in parts of Clarion and Forest counties to 65 people at the Farmington Fire Department on Friday evening.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House and House Republicans wrapped up another round of debt ceiling talks Sunday as Washington races to strike a budget compromise along with a deal to raise the nation’s borrowing limit and avert an economy-wrecking federal default.
Fertigs Community Center hosted its second First Responders Day for Kids Saturday afternoon just as the day’s rain subsided.
Eleven Northern Pennsylvania Regional College graduates gathered to received their diplomas and general study certificates at The Titusville Mill on Saturday.
Negotiations for the sale of the Cranberry Mall are still continuing, according to the broker handling the sale.
Some additional names will be on the November ballots for seats on the Franklin and Cranberry school boards now that all the write-in votes cast in Tuesday’s primary election have been tallied.
Seneca residents had a nerve-wracking start to their Friday morning when they learned a prison inmate was on the loose in their area, but they were able to breathe a sigh of relief by early afternoon upon learning of his capture by Franklin state police.