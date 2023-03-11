It’s once again that time of year when, at 2 a.m. Sunday, we turn the clocks ahead to daylight saving time.
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer
Several enthusiastic kindergarteners and first-graders at Cranberry Area Elementary School gathered in the Cranberry Court area of the school throughout the course of Friday to hear a few stories from local author Stacy Burch, as well as participate in a few activities.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
The Cooperstown community is coming to the aid of the small community of East Palestine, Ohio, in the aftermath of the train derailment that occurred just more than a month ago.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
Oil City Council members learned during their meeting earlier this week that funds are lined up for a stormwater project in Justus Park.
WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers added 311,000 jobs in February, fewer than January’s huge gain but enough to keep pressure on the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates aggressively to fight inflation.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — As political gridlock puts the government at risk of defaulting, President Joe Biden on Thursday made an opening bid with a budget plan that would cut deficits by $2.9 trillion over the next decade — a proposal that Republicans already intend to reject.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
Some area folks got out into the woods for a late winter, 3-mile hike on Thursday afternoon as part of a program at Oil Creek State Park.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
At their meeting Thursday, Oil City council voted to table a proposed change to Oil City pool passes.
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer
TITUSVILLE — When Titusville Fire Department Chief Joe Lamey made his plans known that he would be retiring at the end of last year, City Manager Neil Fratus and City Council looked at their options.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
Some contested races are shaping up in Venango County in the May primary election as candidates for a number of county, municipal and school board positions have turned in their petitions to be placed on ballots.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
Wednesday was a full day for the students of Leadership Venango as they took tours of several area businesses on their class day, including the Franklin Industrial and Commercial Development Authority (FICDA) complex.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
Two murder cases are continuing to wind their way through the Venango County court system.
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer
Anyone who visits downtown Titusville regularly will have a new park to enjoy during summer at the corner of North Franklin and Central streets along with Diamond Street.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
Franklin City Council members agreed Monday to enter into an agreement with PennDOT in preparation for the paving of several streets that are considered local federal aid routes.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Gov. Josh Shapiro is proposing a hefty an increase in aid to Pennsylvania’s schools in his first budget delivered Tuesday to the Legislature, but the Democrat’s administration also emphasized prudence, saying a massive cash surplus will dwindle over time.
- By JAMIE HUNT Contributing writer
The Keystone SMILES AmeriCorps House of Trades (HOT) teamed up with Mustard Seed Missions of Venango County and Chapel on the Hill on Monday in Emlenton.
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer
A two-hour snow delay couldn’t dampen the enthusiasm of Sandycreek Elementary School first-grade students Tuesday as they celebrated 120 days of school all day in the library.
The following school districts have issued two-hour delays today, March 7:
BOSTON (AP) — Growing up in New England, Leah Ofsevit’s most cherished childhood memories were blanketed in snow. She remembers running barefoot outside with her brother at the first sign of it, building snowmen and ice castles most winters, strapping on skis as a toddler.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
Today is the last day for candidates running for local offices to turn in petitions to get on their party ballots in the May 16 primary election.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
The Northwest Central Pennsylvania Regional Task Force, which includes Clarion and Jefferson counties, is ready to respond if any sort of disaster along the lines of the East Palestine train derailment occurs in the region.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
A conditional use permit for a Grant Street residence to be used as a homeless shelter was granted at Franklin city council’s Monday meeting.
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer
TITUSVILLE — When Rebecca Saintz was in high school, she couldn’t wait to move away from Titusville. Once she finally moved, though, she began to miss her hometown and realized how much she had taken it for granted.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
Amid the events currently playing out on the world’s stage, recruitment to the U.S. military has been declining over the past several years, and COVID-19 raised additional challenges.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
The campaign of 9-year-old Anastasia Hoff to collect 500 pairs of shoes not only succeeded, but she exceeded her goal by nearly 350 pairs.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Gov. Josh Shapiro will deliver his first budget to the Legislature on Tuesday, as the Democrat aims in his first months to remake the state’s public school funding system and to put Pennsylvania on competitive footing with other states to attract major companies.
- By MARK OLIVER City editor
Quentin Wood, who served as chairman of the board and chief executive officer of Quaker State Corporation during the oil giant’s heyday in the 1970s and 80s while the company was headquartered in Oil City, has died.
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer
As part of its participation in Read Across America Week, Valley Grove Elementary School planned a week full of activities to celebrate the beloved Dr. Seuss characters and stories.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
A Polk Borough man was fatally shot in Eau Claire on Thursday evening, and a Eau Claire man has been charged with homicide in the case.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
A Cooperstown woman pleaded guilty Friday to a third degree murder charge in connection with the fentanyl overdose death of her two-year-old son last July.
A Polk Borough man was fatally shot in Eau Claire, Butler County, on Thursday evening and a Eau Claire man is being charged with homicide in the case.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Pennsylvania man admitted packing explosive materials, fuses and a lighter in a suitcase he checked for a commercial flight to Florida and fled the Lehigh Valley airport when he feared arrest, federal authorities said in a court document filed Thursday.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
A magistrate judge in the Middle District of Pennsylvania recently granted the state’s motion to decertify the class action aspect of the lawsuit to keep Polk and White Haven state centers open.
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer
Sugarcreek Borough Council heard from police chief Bob Wenner at the panel’s monthly meeting Wednesday about steps Wenner has taken to beef up security at the Rocky Grove playground.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
The Cranberry Mall is suffering another blow as anchor store Joann Fabric has announced it is closing its doors at the mall in May.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
Forest County commissioners handled some items of business Wednesday related to the upcoming retirement of longtime employee Dawn Millin, who is the county’s clerk of courts and prothonotary among her other duties.
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer
Winning the trip of your dreams seems like a once in a lifetime opportunity.
HARRISBURG (AP) — When Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro unveils his first budget next week, the poor districts that won a landmark school-funding lawsuit will want to see him propose a significant down payment and a plan to overhaul how the state pays for K-12 education in what could be a term…
- By MICHELLE INCIARRANO Contributing writer
Artists never know when inspiration will strike for that next piece of artwork. For Oil City resident Linda Lineman, motivation hit when longtime friends Diane and Dan Cartwright, also of Oil City, took to social media to post photos after their recent trip to London.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
Oil City School Board members approved five-year contract renewals for Oil City superintendent Lynda Weller and business manager Susan Fisher at the panel’s meeting Monday.
