Remembering Charlie Winger

Charlie Winger, a three-time state track champion at Oil City High School in the mid-1950s who later helped coach state champions of his own for the Oilers in the 1980s, died over the weekend at 84. Penny Weichel takes a look at Winger's lasting legacy in a story that features many fond remembrances. See Local Sports. (Contributed photo)
