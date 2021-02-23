Remote questions pop up again at Grove

Valley Grove School Board members returned to discussions Monday on the district's remote learning plan after students had a snow day Monday and no remote learning was held.

Board member Cindy Swendsen said she and others on the board wanted to start a discussion on "being more creative" and moving past remote learning days at the beginning of Monday's meeting.

Cranberry extends pact with teachers

  • By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted all facets of school operations for nearly a year and has now affected a new procedure - contract negotiations.

Court rejects Trump challenges

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a handful of cases related to the 2020 election, including disputes from Pennsylvania that had deeply divided the justices just before the election.

Free testing at Grove fire hall
Free testing at Grove fire hall

  • From staff reports

Mike Knox, of Franklin, gets swabbed Monday by an EMT from AMI Expeditionary Healthcare at a free COVID-19 testing site at the Rocky Grove fire hall.

Vaccine expansion
Vaccine expansion

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

A second UPMC Northwest vaccination clinic will open Friday in the former Bon-Ton location in the Cranberry Mall.

Venango, Clarion add virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced a combined 12 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango and Clarion counties.

Corrections officers 'frustrated'

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

MARIENVILLE - Managing COVID-19 outbreaks, maintaining adequate staffing, protecting the uninfected and getting prison employees vaccinated are all pressing issues for the state Department of Corrections and its unionized corrections officers.

3 people found dead in Clarion County

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

CLARION - Clarion state police said three people were found dead on Saturday afternoon in the same general area of Paint Township, but the cases are not related.

It's life on the frontier
It's life on the frontier

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

KNOXDALE - Lauren Sallade usually can be found at Clarion Hospital working as a phlebotomist, but she also has been known to exchange her scrubs for buckskin.

Toomey, who once unified GOP, now on the outs

HARRISBURG (AP) - Before he became the object of fury of Republicans for voting to convict Donald Trump during the former president's second impeachment trial, U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania was once the insurgent from the right.

Clinic in full swing
Clinic in full swing

  • By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer

The sense of relief was palpable inside the spacious Seneca Volunteer Fire Department fire hall on Friday as dozens of local residents relaxed in wood folding chairs and chatted with nurses.

Tri-county area adds 28 virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday announced 28 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related death from Clarion County.

A year like no other
A year like no other

  • By A.J. TITLEY Staff writer

Nine of 10 people you ask on a random sidewalk are going to tell you that 2020 was some form of terrible, and most business owners will vehemently agree with that sentiment.

Tri-county area reports 7 cases, 3 deaths

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced seven new cases of COVID-19 and one new virus-related death from each county in the tri-county area.

Forest leaders praise vaccine efforts in Clarion

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

Forest County commissioners said Wednesday that many county residents are receiving COVID-19 vaccinations at the Clarion Hospital clinic, leading the commissioners to commend the hospital and Clarion County commissioners for their work.

Biden $15 wage proposal: Is it job killer or boon for workers?
Biden $15 wage proposal: Is it job killer or boon for workers?

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden's effort to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour could provide a welcome opportunity for someone like Cristian Cardona, a 21-year-old fast food worker. Cardona would love to earn enough to afford to move out of his parents' house in Orlando, Flo…

Virus mistakes: 'Perfect storm'
Virus mistakes: 'Perfect storm'

HARRISBURG (AP) - Pennsylvania is facing a temporary shortage of booster shots of the Moderna vaccine because providers inadvertently used them as first doses, setting back the state's already stumbling vaccine rollout.

Update: Closed portion of Route 66 reopens
Update: Closed portion of Route 66 reopens

Route 66 in Paint Township, Clarion County, has been reopened after being closed earlier today in both directions from the intersection of Breniman Road to the intersection of Steiner Road.

Junkyard owner found in contempt

  • By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer

The owner of a junkyard at the intersection of Route 322 and Deep Hollow Road in Cranberry Township has been found in contempt of Commonwealth Court for failing to heed an order to remove all vehicles and other items from the site.

Abducted New York teen found safe in county

  • From staff reports

A 17-year-old girl was found in Barkeyville Tuesday morning after she was abducted Monday night in North Tonawanda, New York, according to both Franklin state police and North Tonawanda police in New York.

Virus shots might be tweaked

NEW YORK (AP) - The makers of COVID-19 vaccines are figuring out how to tweak their recipes against worrisome virus mutations - and regulators are looking to flu as a blueprint if and when the shots need an update.

Arson suspected
Arson suspected

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

Nobody was injured in a fire Sunday night at a Colbert Avenue apartment building in Oil City, and the blaze is being investigated as an arson.

PennDOT reduces speed limit on portion of I-80

INDIANA, Pa. — Due to the severity of the winter storm, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation today has temporarily reduced the speed limit on Interstate 80 from the Ohio state line through Clearfield County.