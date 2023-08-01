As the “do not consume” advisory nears two weeks for Venango Water Company customers in Reno, the Reno Neighborhood Association has announced a volunteer opportunity on its Facebook page.
The neighborhood group is compiling a list of volunteers who would like to help distribute water in the evenings to residents who are unable to pick up their water on distribution days, according to Jessica Struthers, chair of the neighborhood association.
DENVER (AP) — As Denver neared triple-digit temperatures, Ben Gallegos sat shirtless on his porch swatting flies off his legs and spritzing himself with a misting fan to try to get through the heat. Gallegos, like many in the nation’s poorest neighborhoods, doesn’t have air conditioning.
Representatives from Venango Water Company and the Department of Environmental Protection met again Friday to discuss the ongoing Reno water issue, but no new developments were reported later in the day by either party.
Parking and access will be limited on some Franklin streets through early next week as crews from IA Construction Corp. of Franklin and Donegal Construction Corp. of Hunker are milling and base-coat paving the roads in preparation for later top-coat paving.
The Franklin Historical and Architectural Review Board (HARB) discussed interpretation of the historic district code, as well as possible ways to improve ease and consistency of the certificate of appropriateness application process, at the panel’s meeting this week.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate Wednesday for the 11th time in 17 months as part of its ongoing drive to curb inflation. But it provided little guidance about when — or whether — it might hike rates again.
Cases of water are being distributed to households in Reno where Venango Water Company customers have been under an advisory for a week not to consume water due to the possible contamination of one of the company’s two water sources.
The ongoing HVAC project at Rocky Grove High School continues to move closer to completion, and Valley Grove School Board members heard a few updates Monday from superintendent Kevin Briggs at the panel’s monthly meeting.
Voices For Independence, an agency that serves individuals with disabilities throughout western Pennsylvania, will make a stop Wednesday at the non-profit’s Seneca office as part of its first “Ride for Our Rights” advocacy action event.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A tornado heavily damaged a major Pfizer pharmaceutical plant in North Carolina on Wednesday, the latest in a string of extreme weather events plaguing the U.S. on a day when floods deluged communities in Kentucky and scorching heat smothered Phoenix and Miami.