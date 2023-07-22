Customers of Venango Water Company are under a “do not consume” advisory due to the possible contamination of one of the company’s two water sources.
The company, which services about 210 residential and non-residential customers in the village of Reno, said in a notice that a discharge from a brine storage tank uphill of the source for Venango Water Co. was identified Thursday.
Voices For Independence, an agency that serves individuals with disabilities throughout western Pennsylvania, will make a stop Wednesday at the non-profit’s Seneca office as part of its first “Ride for Our Rights” advocacy action event.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A tornado heavily damaged a major Pfizer pharmaceutical plant in North Carolina on Wednesday, the latest in a string of extreme weather events plaguing the U.S. on a day when floods deluged communities in Kentucky and scorching heat smothered Phoenix and Miami.
In light of inmate Michael Burham’s escape from the Warren County jail this month, Forest County commissioners said Wednesday they aren’t concerned about continuing to house prisoners from Forest County in the Warren County jail.
WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Sandy Lake woman who used a bullhorn to direct rioters attacking the U.S. Capitol was convicted Tuesday of charges that she joined the mob in an attempt to keep President Joe Biden out of the White House.
MARIENVILLE — Above the graves at the North Forest/St. Ann Cemeteries in Marienville fly 249 American flags. If a new committee is successful in December, each of the veterans’ graves will have a memorial wreath.
Erie Catholic Bishop Lawrence Persico has formally announced that the final appeal of his December 2019 decree to merge St. Stephen Parish in Oil City into St. Joseph Parish in Oil City has been rejected by the Vatican.
Several business owners approximately age 30 or under represent a new generation in local area entrepreneurship, as they aspire to meet the Oil Region’s needs and at the same time take control of their own financial future.
The warm sun shone down Friday morning at the St. Elizabeth Center in Oil City as the United Way of Venango County held a press conference about this year’s National Night Out to be held Tuesday, Aug. 1.
When Central Elementary School fourth-grade teacher Shawn Hawke asked Utica resident Rinda Miller to be her plus one on this year’s Shoot Like A Girl trip, Miller accepted her offer because she believed the trip would increase her confidence in using a gun.
Several business owners approximately age 30 or under represent a new generation in local area entrepreneurship, as they aspire to meet the Oil Region's needs and at the same time take control of their own financial future.
WARREN (AP) — Authorities are seeking information about a drone that may have been flying near the Warren County jail before homicide suspect Michael Burham’s escape last week, and they say they have increasing concerns the escaped prisoner may be armed.
WARREN — The Warren County commissioners, in conjunction with the county's Prison Board, have met and reviewed data associated with the July 6 escape of Michael Burham, and have taken steps in addressing jail security, supporting the county's correction officers, and review of jail policies …
WARREN (AP) — Authorities searching for a homicide suspect who used bedsheets to escape last week from the Warren County jail say items found in the last 24 hours lead them to believe he is still in the area.
About 20 students ranging in age from sixth through twelfth grade are getting a chance to see what local manufacturing has to offer during a career camp this week put on by the United Way of Venango County.
At its meeting Monday, Franklin council considered the question of whether exterior light fixtures in the historic district should be subject to historical review, and the issue is slated to be discussed again next month.