Reno's water woes stir anger, prompt questions

More than a week has passed since the “Do Not Consume” water advisory was issued in Reno for customers of Venango Water Company, and residents have grown more frustrated with each passing day.
One resident, Jullie Anna, wrote in an email “What exactly is the DEP doing? How long are we, the residents of Reno, supposed to live without access to good, useable water? How are people with young children adapting? How are the elderly handling the situation?”
Parking and access will be limited on some Franklin streets through early next week as crews from IA Construction Corp. of Franklin and Donegal Construction Corp. of Hunker are milling and base-coat paving the roads in preparation for later top-coat paving.
The Franklin Historical and Architectural Review Board (HARB) discussed interpretation of the historic district code, as well as possible ways to improve ease and consistency of the certificate of appropriateness application process, at the panel’s meeting this week.
Cases of water are being distributed to households in Reno where Venango Water Company customers have been under an advisory for a week not to consume water due to the possible contamination of one of the company’s two water sources.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate Wednesday for the 11th time in 17 months as part of its ongoing drive to curb inflation. But it provided little guidance about when — or whether — it might hike rates again.
The ongoing HVAC project at Rocky Grove High School continues to move closer to completion, and Valley Grove School Board members heard a few updates Monday from superintendent Kevin Briggs at the panel’s monthly meeting.
Voices For Independence, an agency that serves individuals with disabilities throughout western Pennsylvania, will make a stop Wednesday at the non-profit’s Seneca office as part of its first “Ride for Our Rights” advocacy action event.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A tornado heavily damaged a major Pfizer pharmaceutical plant in North Carolina on Wednesday, the latest in a string of extreme weather events plaguing the U.S. on a day when floods deluged communities in Kentucky and scorching heat smothered Phoenix and Miami.
In light of inmate Michael Burham’s escape from the Warren County jail this month, Forest County commissioners said Wednesday they aren’t concerned about continuing to house prisoners from Forest County in the Warren County jail.
WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Sandy Lake woman who used a bullhorn to direct rioters attacking the U.S. Capitol was convicted Tuesday of charges that she joined the mob in an attempt to keep President Joe Biden out of the White House.
MARIENVILLE — Above the graves at the North Forest/St. Ann Cemeteries in Marienville fly 249 American flags. If a new committee is successful in December, each of the veterans’ graves will have a memorial wreath.
Several business owners approximately age 30 or under represent a new generation in local area entrepreneurship, as they aspire to meet the Oil Region’s needs and at the same time take control of their own financial future.
Erie Catholic Bishop Lawrence Persico has formally announced that the final appeal of his December 2019 decree to merge St. Stephen Parish in Oil City into St. Joseph Parish in Oil City has been rejected by the Vatican.