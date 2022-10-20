In observance of School Bus Safety Week, there is no better time to remind motorists about traffic laws that pertain to the well-being of children.

As children in some districts boarded buses on their way to and from school on both Wednesday morning and afternoon, they were escorted by Franklin state police cruisers to help deliver that subtle message via their presence on a day dubbed National Operation Safe Stop.

MAKAYLA KEATING, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at makaylakeating.thederrick@gmail.com or 814-676-7057.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Doctor says Fetterman recovering
Front Page

Doctor says Fetterman recovering

HARRISBURG (AP) — John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee for Senate in Pennsylvania, released a doctor’s note on Wednesday saying he is recovering well from a May stroke as he vies for an open seat in a bare-knuckle campaign against Republican rival Mehmet Oz, who has questioned Fetterman’s …

Oil City fiber-optic project continues
Front Page

Oil City fiber-optic project continues

  • Makayla Keating

A Verizon crew out of Erie County has been working on a fiber-optic project on Route 8 in Oil City, between the Specialist Jonathan R. Kephart Memorial Bridge and the Center Street Bridge.

Front Page

Could Titusville company's deal help Cranberry?

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

The Cranberry Economic Development Committee, during its meeting on Tuesday afternoon, had an interest in what a representative of a Titusville manufacturer had to tell the panel in regard to a lucrative military contract it secured earlier this year.

Front Page

Venango, Clarion gas prices under regional average

  • From staff reports

PITTSBURGH — The average prices for a gallon of gasoline in Venango and Clarion counties are below the western Pennsylvania average, which this week increased 2 cents to $3.99, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

GOP goes to court again over Pennsylvania mail-in ballots
Front Page

GOP goes to court again over Pennsylvania mail-in ballots

HARRISBURG (AP) — The state and national Republican parties are suing anew in Pennsylvania in an effort to block some mail-in ballots — those lacking the voter’s handwritten date on the return envelope — from being counted in November, when voters will elect a new governor and U.S. senator.

Children never too young to learn fire prevention
Front Page

Children never too young to learn fire prevention

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

The presence of numerous firetrucks with emergency lights flashing in the Cranberry Mall’s parking lot on Friday evening could have given the impression to anyone driving past the mall that a fire or other major emergency was taking place.

Front Page

State: 37 Polk Center residents relocated

  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor

The Pennsylvania Department of Human Service’s process of moving Polk State Center residents to other state-operated centers has been underway, as dozens have been transferred to either Ebensburg or Selinsgrove.

'Pastore sees 'big commitment' needed in new-look 16th District
Front Page

'Pastore sees 'big commitment' needed in new-look 16th District

  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor

Democrat Dan Pastore said he hasn’t been nervous about being a newcomer to politics when thinking about the “big commitment” to “a big district” in his effort to unseat Republican Mike Kelly as a U.S. House representative. In fact, he’s “optimistic” and “it’s been a fascinating process.”

Parkland school shooter to get life sentence for killing 17
Front Page

Parkland school shooter to get life sentence for killing 17

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz will be sentenced to life without parole for the 2018 murder of 17 people at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, after the jury said Thursday that it could not unanimously agree that he should be executed.

Front Page

Franklin will move ahead with fireworks ordinance

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

The state’s fireworks law has been revised, and Franklin City Council members were asked at their monthly meeting last week for input on an ordinance solicitor Brian Spaid intends to draft in response to concerns citizens have raised about fireworks in the city.

Franklin couple honored at Catholic Charities gala
Front Page

Franklin couple honored at Catholic Charities gala

  • By MARK OLIVER City editor

A well-known Franklin couple who have been active in the community and their Catholic faith for many years were honored over the weekend for their history of giving at the annual Catholic Charities Helping Hands Gala at Gannon University in Erie.

Front Page

Mandatory dates on Pa. ballot envelopes get new court ruling

HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania’s top-ranking state elections official said Tuesday a new U.S. Supreme Court decision regarding how rules for the state’s mail-in ballots had been applied in a county judge election doesn’t change her agency’s guidance about counting them.

Oil Heritage Energy Security Conference gets underway
Front Page

Oil Heritage Energy Security Conference gets underway

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

The Oil Heritage Energy Security Conference kicked off Tuesday at Drake Well Museum with a number of global and local experts, industry practitioners and leaders discussing what a successful American energy security policy would look like.

Front Page

Fire displaces family of 6

A family of six, including four children, were displaced after a fire destroyed their home in Clinton Township on Sunday evening, according to Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Brayden Rea. There were no injuries.