Mary Beth White, a 20-year veteran of Venango County 911 dispatch, can't hide her emotion as emergency service agency personnel from Venango County, along with some from Clarion and Butler counties, drive by White's house on Saturday. She has been battling colon cancer since February 2019. (By Sarah Titley)
A fire department member hugs Mary Beth White after he presents her with a bouquet and a balloon that says you're special. Many agencies that participated in the parade gave White signs and gifts of support. (By Sarah Titley)
Members of Rocky Grove Volunteer Fire Department wave to Mary Beth White along with Sparky the fire dog. Rocky Grove led the parade with Engine 21, its vintage fire engine. (By Sarah Titley)
