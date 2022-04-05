In March, Oil City resident Don Smith purchased two buildings on Seneca Street that house the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce, Janney and the Fine Wine and Good Spirits store, and 247 Seneca Street, the old Woolworths store and more recently Telereach.
In March, Don Smith purchased 247 Seneca Street — the old Woolworths store and more recently the location of Telereach — and two more buildings on Seneca Street that house the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce, Janney and the Fine Wine and Good Spirits store.
PITTSBURGH — The average price of gasoline throughout the tri-county area this week is on par, or slightly above or below the western Pennsylvania average of $4.28, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — Moscow faced global revulsion and accusations of war crimes Monday after the Russian pullout from the outskirts of Kyiv revealed streets, buildings and yards strewn with corpses of what appeared to be civilians, many of them evidently killed at close range.
Once again, the holiday tradition that always puts a smile on kids’ faces on a spring day will make its “comeback” to Franklin. The annual Easter egg hunt is scheduled at 11 a.m. Saturday in Fountain Park.
When she stepped down from her position as director of the Franklin Retail & Business Association at the end of December to spend more time with her husband and two young children, Jess Carroll didn’t have plans to start working again until the fall.
BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — Bodies with bound hands, close-range gunshot wounds and signs of torture lay scattered in a city on the outskirts of Kyiv after Russian soldiers withdrew from the area. Ukrainian authorities accused the departing forces on Sunday of committing war crimes and leaving beh…
Many anglers throughout the region kept with tradition in trying their luck on the opening day of trout season, including some from outside the local area who found the fish in Sandy Lake to be quite accommodating.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned his people early Saturday that retreating Russian forces were creating “a complete disaster” outside the capital as they leave mines across “the whole territory,” even around homes and corpses.
The Parade entertainment magazine is returning to the newspaper as a weekly feature, starting today. This week’s edition includes a Q&A with actor Mandy Patinkin, who is the voice of Benjamin Franklin in a PBS feature on the Founding Father. There also is a guide on “How to Buy Green” an…
The Cranberry Area High School auditorium earlier this week was filled with the whirring sound of drones and robots, as students, teachers, families and board members gathered there to learn about the school’s technology programs.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday ordered the release of 1 million barrels of oil per day from the nation’s strategic petroleum reserve for six months, a bid to control prices that have spiked after the United States and allies imposed sanctions on Russia over its invasion of…
The possibility of securing a financial assistance grant for Franklin Area School District students so they can attend college, or a trade or technical school is being studied by Bridge Builders Community Foundations.
HARRISBURG (AP) — The first public appearance between the highest-profile Republicans running for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania quickly became chippy Wednesday, as themes playing out in millions of dollars in sharp-elbowed TV attack ads played out on a small forum stage.
Two brothers are on a mission to make sure their uncle, who grew up in Oil City, is honored locally for his military service more than 50 years after he was killed in an accident the day he was to arrive home in California during the Vietnam War.
HARRISBURG — State Rep. R. Lee James issued a warning to backyard chicken owners to protect their flocks after the National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Ames, Iowa, confirmed five Merganser ducks died along Kahle Lake in Venango County from the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI H5N1).
The family of Peter Spencer strongly disagrees with the determination by Venango County District Attorney Shawn White that Spencer’s death at a Rockland Township camp was the result of a shooting in self-defense.
The students in teacher Lori Hugar’s first-grade classroom at Sandycreek Elementary School gathered for a valuable lesson, but it had nothing to do with reading, writing or arithmetic. The lesson instilled on this day had to do with the awareness needed that can help save their young lives.
LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused the West of cowardice Sunday while another top official said Russia was trying to split the nation in two, like North and South Korea.