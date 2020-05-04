Several vehicles participating in Saturday's impromptu car cruise in Franklin posted signs in their vehicles. The driver of this car thanked the man behind the idea, Tim Engles, for "getting us out of the garage." (By Sarah Titley)
Antique pickup truck drivers talk during Saturday's impromptu car cruise in Franklin. A single post on social media shared nearly 200 times led dozens of show-quality vehicles to descend on Franklin Saturday evening. Everybody likes to see a nice car and I just think that everybody needed (to get out and have fun,) Franklin resident Tim Engles said. (By Sarah Titley)
Pockets of spectators line Liberty Street to watch the cars cruise Saturday in Franklin. This family went all out with Adirondack chairs in the bed of their truck. (By Sarah Titley)
A single post on social media shared nearly 200 times led dozens of show-quality vehicles to descend on Franklin Saturday evening.
Franklin resident Tim Engles originally posted a memory from his childhood that he and his father would park along Liberty Street to watch the cars cruise by. Engles then suggested that local car enthusiasts, bikers, Jeep people and truck lovers cruise the street just like in the old days, so "people like me could park and cheer you guys on and relive a little of my past."