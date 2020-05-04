A single post on social media shared nearly 200 times led dozens of show-quality vehicles to descend on Franklin Saturday evening.

Franklin resident Tim Engles originally posted a memory from his childhood that he and his father would park along Liberty Street to watch the cars cruise by. Engles then suggested that local car enthusiasts, bikers, Jeep people and truck lovers cruise the street just like in the old days, so "people like me could park and cheer you guys on and relive a little of my past."

