Riot suspect appears in court

A Mercer County woman has been formally charged with helping to storm the U.S. Capitol, with federal authorities saying Friday she is the person in a pink hat shown in video directing others through a bullhorn about how to gain further control of the building.
Rachel Marie Powell was taken into custody Thursday night in New Castle, about 30 miles from her home near Sandy Lake, said Margaret Philbin, a spokesperson for the U.S. attorney in Pittsburgh.
As schools have transitioned between virtual and hybrid learning at different times over the last several months, the United Way of Venango County's five learning hubs in the county have been helping students who are struggling with remote learning.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday announced a combined 35 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Clarion and Venango counties, as well as one new virus-related death from Clarion County.
HARRISBURG (AP) - The Pennsylvania Legislature's spending grew by more than 8% last year, adding some $28 million to its own reserves as the state's deficit ballooned and many residents struggled to pay bills during the pandemic.
HARRISBURG (AP) - The Wolf administration threw cold water Wednesday on the idea of a one-stop-shop system that would help people schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments, which some health executives are advocating as a way to manage the mad scramble for shots that has eligible residents sign…
Punxsutawney Phil's proclamation Tuesday for six more weeks of winter appears to be a safe bet as a National Weather Service meteorologist said Wednesday "we're expecting an average rest of the winter."
The FBI is seeking information about a 40-year-old woman who reportedly lives in Sandy Lake in Mercer County and is suspected to have participated in the violent Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol building.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 26 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, along with one new virus-related death from both Venango and Clarion counties.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Gov. Tom Wolf will propose a sweeping new plan to dramatically boost funding for public schools, to be supported by an increase in the state's personal income tax rate that also expands exemptions for lower-wage earners, administration officials said Tuesday.
HARRISBURG — State House Health Committee Majority Chair Kathy Rapp, R-65th District, will convene a public hearing at 8 a.m. Wednesday to examine the strengths and weaknesses of COVID-19 vaccine distribution throughout the commonwealth.
The Pennsylvania 30 Day Fund, a nonprofit dedicated to saving jobs and supporting small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 and civil unrest crises, announced Monday that through a partnership with the Clarion County Economic Development Corp. it has received a $60,000 donation from the Clar…
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden has agreed to meet a group of 10 Republican senators who have proposed spending about one-third of the $1.9 trillion he is seeking in coronavirus aid, though congressional Democrats are poised to move ahead without Republican support.
HARRISBURG – The state Department of Health on Saturday announced 55 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related deaths from Clarion and Forest counties each.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Republicans are faulting the administration of Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf for Pennsylvania's slow COVID-19 vaccine rollout even as Wolf himself says insufficient supply is the real culprit, setting up a fresh political fight over who's to blame for the frustrations of eligibl…