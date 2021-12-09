HARRISBURG (AP) — A Republican-controlled state House committee plans to vote on a proposed map of Pennsylvania’s new congressional districts that its chair introduced into legislation Wednesday, as a rival map was being prepared in the Senate where lawmakers promise an open process with debate and public comment.

House State Government Committee Chairman Seth Grove, R-York, said Wednesday the map he introduced into legislation was among 19 submitted to his committee.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The number of Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 reached 200 million Wednesday amid a dispiriting holiday-season spike in cases and hospitalizations that has hit even New England, one of the most highly inoculated corners of the country.

Rival state congressional map plans move ahead

HARRISBURG (AP) — A Republican-controlled state House committee plans to vote on a proposed map of Pennsylvania’s new congressional districts that its chair introduced into legislation Wednesday, as a rival map was being prepared in the Senate where lawmakers promise an open process with deb…

Overnight news: Woman reports $2,225 worth of items stolen

  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor

Franklin state police said a 50-year-old Oil City-area woman was the victim of a burglary in which $2,225 worth of items and cash were stolen. The incident occurred on McPherson Road in Pinegrove Township between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday.

  • By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer

After Monday’s rain and high winds toppled Franklin’s Christmas tree, community leaders rallied together to replace the 53-foot spruce that fell.

  • By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer

Brutal rain and winds on Monday afternoon brought Franklin’s record-breaking community Christmas tree to the ground on Monday afternoon, but by early evening the city had a new tree.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Stresses of the pandemic have taken a toll on Americans of all ages, but a new poll finds teens and young adults have faced some of the heaviest struggles as they come of age during a time of turmoil.

Some say finding cat food has become more difficult

  • By MICHELLE INCIARRANO Contributing writer

While pet adoptions have soared during the COVID-19 pandemic, many U.S. cat owners, including in Venango County, now report they are having difficulties sourcing their regular brands of cat food.

The Christmas tree in front of the Venango County Courthouse in Franklin has fallen. There was no word as to whether there were any injuries or property damage.

Oil City over the weekend continued with its celebration of the holiday season with numerous events and activities during the 21st Annual Christmas Past celebration.

WASHINGTON (AP) — As the Supreme Court court weighs the future of the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, a resurgent anti-abortion movement is looking to press its advantage in state-by-state battles while abortion-rights supporters prepare to play defense.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health officials said Sunday that while the omicron variant of the coronavirus is rapidly spreading throughout the country, early indications suggest it may be less dangerous than delta, which continues to drive a surge of hospitalizations.

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson believes the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers could be dangerous for the patients those workers serve.

U.S. reports first case of omicron variant in returning traveler

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The U.S. recorded its first confirmed case of the omicron variant Wednesday — in a vaccinated traveler who returned to California after a trip to South Africa — as scientists around the world race to establish whether the new, mutant version of the coronavirus is more da…

LONDON (AP) — The emergence of the new omicron variant and the world’s desperate and likely futile attempts to keep it at bay are reminders of what scientists have warned for months: The coronavirus will thrive as long as vast parts of the world lack vaccines.