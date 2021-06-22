Rocky Grove Fireman's Fair to launch after year layoff

Mike Walter, left, and J.J. Johnson, of Bartlebaugh Amusements, put rides together on Monday for the annual Rocky Grove Fireman's Fair, which gets underway today. (By Stacey Gross)

For 88 years, Rocky Grove's annual fireman's fair has been held in the village, according to Alicia Cook.

And for the past four years, Cook and her husband, Michael, have served as the secretary and chairman, respectively, of the fair committee.

U.S. hits hopeful milestones on shots, deaths

NEW YORK (AP) - COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. have dipped below 300 a day for the first time since the early days of the disaster in March 2020, while the drive to put shots in arms hit another encouraging milestone Monday: 150 million Americans fully vaccinated.

Franklin OKs online program

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

Franklin Area School District is looking to bolster its remote classroom capabilities after the past two school years saw an increase in online learning due to the pandemic.

8 kids in youth van among the 13 lives lost to Claudette

ATLANTA (AP) - Eight children in a van from a youth home for abused or neglected children were killed in a fiery multi-vehicle crash on a wet interstate that also killed a man and his baby in another vehicle, the most devastating blow from a tropical depression that claimed 13 lives in Alaba…

Smokin' good time
Smokin' good time

  • By SYDNEY HERDLE Contributing writer

The sounds of music and the smell of barbecue filled the humid air and brought plenty of festival goers to Bandstand Park in Franklin this weekend for the Franklin Blues and BBQ festival despite on-and-off bouts of rain all weekend.

Elder-care COVID rules under fire

NEW YORK (AP) - Barbara and Christine Colucci long to remove their masks and kiss their 102-year-old mother, who has dementia and is in a nursing home in Rochester, New York. They would love to have more than two people in her room at a time so that relatives can be there too.

Biden promotes 300 million shots in first 150 days

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden took a cautious victory lap Friday in his quest to bring the COVID-19 pandemic under control, announcing that 300 million vaccine shots have been administered in the 150 days since he took office.

Election bill sponsor takes case to Wolf news conference
Election bill sponsor takes case to Wolf news conference

HARRISBURG (AP) - The partisan political debate over potential changes to how Pennsylvania registers voters and runs elections moved Thursday from the Capitol in Harrisburg to suburban Philadelphia, where the leading House Republican on the topic showed up at a news conference by Democratic …

Hiker enjoying area
Hiker enjoying area

  • By STACEY GROSS Staff writer

A 76-year-old avid hiker is currently using the Emlenton area as his base of operations as he puts in his miles every day.

Cement truck crash
Cement truck crash

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

One person was injured after a fully loaded cement truck came careening down Bully Hill Road in Franklin at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Obstacles at Cornplanter Square

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

Questions about the vision for 100 Seneca at Cornplanter Square in downtown Oil City as well as financial strategies to get there were the focus of a long, heated discussion at Tuesday's Venango County Economic Development Authority meeting.

Republicans eye new approach

HARRISBURG (AP) - Republicans who control Pennsylvania's Legislature are increasingly looking to take a different avenue to write laws - voter referendums - to get around Gov. Tom Wolf and make policy that the Democrat cannot block with his veto pen.

Leaders offer united front as summit ends
Leaders offer united front as summit ends

CARBIS BAY, England (AP) - Leaders of the Group of Seven wealthy nations staked their claim Sunday to leading the world out of the coronavirus pandemic and crisis, pledging more than 1 billion coronavirus vaccine doses to poorer nations, vowing to help developing countries grow while fightin…

Archers aim for fun
Archers aim for fun

  • By SYDNEY HERDLE Contributing writer

The hundreds of archers who descended on Two Mile Run County Park this weekend wrapped up competition in the second leg of the International Bowhunting Organization (IBO) National Triple Crown Championship on Saturday and Sunday.

Wolf inks bill extending virus waivers

HARRISBURG (AP) - Gov. Tom Wolf on Friday signed legislation to extend hundreds of waivers of regulations that his administration approved over the last 15 months under the authority of his pandemic disaster emergency declaration that lawmakers voted to end.

'They love coming here'
'They love coming here'

  • By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer

Archers old and young, professional and novice, have gathered at Two Mile Run County Park this weekend for the second leg of the International Bowhunting Organization (IBO) National Triple Crown Championship.

Return to Oil Field
Return to Oil Field

  • From staff reports

Outdoor commencement ceremonies for the Oil City High School Class of 2021 were held Friday evening under sunny skies at the football stadium.

Pa. election revamp unveiled

HARRISBURG (AP) - An ambitious Republican proposal to revamp Pennsylvania election law was unveiled Thursday, a 149-page bill that would change deadlines, adopt new rules for early voting, alter mail-in ballot procedures and mandate IDs for all in-person voters.