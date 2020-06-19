Roses at OC city hall are labor of love for public works leader

Oil City employees Howard Faunce and Michelle Hoovler make a quick check of the rose plantings in a traffic island outside city hall. The brightly colored flowers are in full bloom. (By Judith O. Etzel)
Oil City's public works department has an immense task in ensuring the community both functions and looks good.
The 12-person department, led by public works director Howard Faunce, maintains 66 miles of paved streets and 15 miles of sidewalks, takes care of city buildings, paints the street lines, corrects storm sewer problems, repairs and operates a huge inventory of city equipment and mows about 500 acres of green areas within the city.