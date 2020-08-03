Although the Venango County Fair is scaled back this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, enthusiasm around the Livestock Round Up is ramped up.

"It means so much for the kids to be able to show their animals and to sell them," said Brad Deeter, the fair's president. "You have to take the good with the bad; this year was the bad, and we are doing the best we can."

