Jenna Gahr, of Utica, and her father, Josh, put up decorations around her pig's pen at the Venango County Fair on Sunday. Jenna said she has one pig, two horses and two cows at the fair. (By Dillon Provenza)
Justin Weyand, Camron Jackson and Ryleigh Ritchey, all of Franklin, are among the many children participating in the Venango County Fair this year. This has been a highlight of the summer for the last two years, said Justin's mother, Nicole Weyand. (By Dillon Provenza)
Harlequin, a Jersey cow, lives up to her image of being the most photogenic cow I have ever met, according to her owner, Kaylee Knapp, of Franklin. (By Dillon Provenza)
Sadie Criado, of Franklin, feeds Winnie, her 3-year-old goat, at the Venango County Fair on Sunday. Sadie and her sister Eden also have six chickens and a Guinea pig at the fair. (By Dillon Provenza)
Although the Venango County Fair is scaled back this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, enthusiasm around the Livestock Round Up is ramped up.
"It means so much for the kids to be able to show their animals and to sell them," said Brad Deeter, the fair's president. "You have to take the good with the bad; this year was the bad, and we are doing the best we can."