Route 322 accident

- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
Oil City School Board members voted Tuesday at a special meeting to send all district students back to school in person on Monday.
ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia officials counted the final votes of the nation's turbulent 2020 election season early Wednesday as polls closed in two critical races that will determine control of the U.S. Senate and, in turn, the fate of President-elect Joe Biden's legislative agenda.
HARRISBURG (AP) - A bitter dispute erupted on the floor of the Pennsylvania Senate on Tuesday when majority Republicans blocked a Democratic incumbent from being sworn in because his GOP challenger has disputed the razor-thin election results.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
The COVID-19 pandemic, a siege that has disrupted families, businesses, schools, social services and more, has spurred the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce to launch a new initiative designed to honor everyday heroes.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced the tri-county area reported an increase of 62 cases of COVID-19.
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump called on Republican lawmakers Monday to reverse his election loss to Joe Biden when Congress convenes for a joint session this week to confirm the Electoral College vote.
- By SARAH TITLEY Staff writer
-
Four Franklin City Council members announced their intent to run for re-election this year during the panel's first meeting of 2021 on Monday.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
Students in Cranberry Area School District will be heading back to the classroom in a week.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
A new year led to another reopening of area YMCAs on Monday as state mandated COVID-19-related closures were lifted.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced the tri-county area reported an increase of 24 cases of COVID-19.
Pittsburgh was unable to keep Cleveland out of the NFL playoffs on Sunday as the Steelers lost to the Browns, 24-22, in their regular season finale in Ohio.
- By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor
-
KNOX - Modern Living Solutions' plan to bring 50 to 130 new manufacturing jobs to Knox received a major boost last week with a $2 million Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
A weather system that had been expected to coat the region with a minimal amount of snow on Sunday ended up dumping several inches in the Clarion area, resulting in difficult driving conditions.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
The coronavirus relief bill that has been approved by Congress includes much-needed help for the agriculture industry, Congressman Glenn Thompson says.
- From staff reports
-
Oil City residents braved the cold Thursday to celebrate the new year with the city's First Night festivities.
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump's extraordinary challenge of his election defeat by President-elect Joe Biden is becoming a defining moment for the Republican Party before next week's joint session of Congress to confirm the Electoral College results.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
President Donald Trump last month sought to provide most Americans with $2,000 each in the recently passed $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill, but many House and Senate Republicans, including U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, were against doing so.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
A Franklin man has received a top honor from an industry in which he worked for nearly 50 years.
The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today. In addition, the newspaper offices will be closed. Happy New Year!
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Dick Thornburgh, who as Pennsylvania governor won plaudits for his cool handling of the 1979 Three Mile Island crisis and as U.S. attorney general restored credibility to a Justice Department hurt by the Iran-Contra scandal, has died. He was 88.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 47 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as two new virus-related deaths from Clarion County.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
The simple salutation of "Happy New Year" has taken on a whole new meaning this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, the struggling economy and the brutal mishmash of politics.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Additional restrictions that were imposed in Pennsylvania almost three weeks ago to combat the COVID-19 pandemic will expire as expected on Monday, Gov. Tom Wolf said Wednesday.
- From staff reports
-
Paul J. Hess, of Oil City,has been named publisher of Derrick Publishing Co.
- By SARAH TITLEY Staff writer
-
Editor's note: All statistics are from the state Department of Health.
- By RYAN S. PUGH Clarion News
-
CLARION TOWNSHIP — The Clarion-Limestone School Board on Tuesday approved returning the district to the hybrid instruction plan — with certain modifications — used earlier in the year when Clarion County was in the moderate COVID-19 infection rate status.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 56 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as four new virus-related deaths from both Venango and Clarion counties.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Additional restrictions that were imposed in Pennsylvania almost three weeks ago to combat the COVID-19 pandemic will expire as expected early next week, Gov. Tom Wolf said Wednesday.
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - President-elect Joe Biden criticized the Trump administration Tuesday for the pace of distributing COVID-19 vaccines and predicted that "things will get worse before they get better" when it comes to the pandemic.
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump's push for bigger $2,000 COVID-19 relief checks stalled out Tuesday in the Senate as Republicans blocked a swift vote proposed by Democrats and split within their own ranks over whether to boost spending or defy the White House.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
A Franklin boy's festive Christmas display has netted him about $1,000 in donations that he plans to pass on to Precious Paws Animal Rescue in memory of the family's dog.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
A Cleveland-based biotechnology company co-founded by a former Franklin resident has launched a groundbreaking clinical study to evaluate stem cell therapy to treat traumatic injuries and associated complications.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 48 new cases of COVID-19 and two new virus-related deaths were reported from the tri-county area.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The House voted Monday to increase COVID-19 relief checks to $2,000, meeting President Donald Trump's demand for bigger payments and sending the bill to the GOP-controlled Senate, where the outcome is uncertain.
WASHINGTON (AP) - A huge U.S. study of another COVID-19 vaccine candidate got underway Monday as states continue to roll out scarce supplies of the first shots to a nation anxiously awaiting relief from the catastrophic outbreak.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
A 9-year-old Oil City boy and his family organized an effort to donate care packages this Christmas as part of a desire to help those in need in the community.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
Lisa Winger, a lifelong Oil City resident whose "tireless commitment to those in need" has made a strong mark on her community, has been chosen as the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce's 2020 Citizen of the Year.
