Route 417 tanker crash

Tags
WASHINGTON (AP) - Medicare on Monday launched a formal process to decide whether to cover Aduhelm, the new Alzheimer's drug whose $56,000-a-year price tag and unproven benefits have prompted widespread criticism and a congressional investigation.
- From staff reports
-
- By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
Former Franklin residents Jack and Therese Moran have been married for 73 years, and they are returning to the city where their lifelong courtship began to renew their wedding vows on Friday.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
Four locations in Franklin were the focus of initial traffic safety fixes at Monday's city council meeting.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Pennsylvania's Department of Health has reduced the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses that had been administered by about 500,000, saying the numbers were duplicates.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
"Everyone has gone so over and above," said Debb Kapp, as she briefed volunteers and pointed passing Jeeps to staging destinations Saturday morning.
HARRISBURG (AP) - With just a year and a half left in office, Gov. Tom Wolf's primary focus will be convincing the Republican-controlled Legislature to modernize how state aid is distributed to Pennsylvania's public schools - a shift that could carry a price tag of $1 billion.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
- Updated
CLARION - A vote looms Wednesday on the proposed integration of six State System universities, including Clarion.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
COOKSBURG - Misty Stanley, the director of the Sawmill Center for the Arts in Cook Forest, had a wide smile on her face Saturday.
- From staff reports
-
The annual Emlenton Summer Festival kicked off Friday with several events before the community party swings into high gear today and Sunday.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
Cranberry Township is acting on litigation against junkyard owner Randy Spencer to "force compliance" and have him remove vehicles from his properties.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
Oil City Council members have approved an ordinance to issue bonds.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
A 12-year-old boy from Dempseytown who lost his battle with brain cancer on Wednesday was a rallying point for the community.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
A lawsuit aimed at stopping the closure of Polk State Center is moving again as pandemic restrictions lift and district courts swing back into session.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
STRATTANVILLE - Even before World War II ended in 1945, the people of Strattanville erected a monument to those who served in that conflict.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
Oil City Council members heard updates Thursday on traffic issues, proposed road work on Colbert Avenue and the city fire department's new boat.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
The Taste of Talent committee will confer this weekend over how to proceed since Franklin's popular summer event was canceled for a second straight week Wednesday due to storms.
Attorney representing plaintiffs in Polk State Center lawsuit discusses where the case stands today. For this story and more, pick up a copy of tomorrow's Derrick or News-Herald or visit TheDerrick.com.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
Congressman Glenn Thompson is looking for a way to build bridges on Interstate 80 without placing tolls on them.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
How have Venango County's coronavirus case numbers been influenced since the beginning of the year?
- From staff reports
-
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
Editor's note: State Department of Human Services officials recently spoke with the newspaper "on-background," meaning no direct quotes were given and all information is attributed to the department.
HARRISBURG (AP) - A Pennsylvania state lawmaker and ardent supporter of former President Donald Trump is launching a "forensic investigation" of the state's 2020 presidential election, demanding cooperation from counties and mimicking a widely criticized partisan effort in Arizona.
- From staff reports
-
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, through a bill of which he is the primary sponsor, hopes to close the "digital divide" between rural and urban America.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
Franklin's Barrow-Civic Theatre announced its 2021 live performance lineup on Tuesday, almost 16 months after COVID-19 closed the venue's curtains to in-person audiences.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
Extensive renovations at Hasson Heights Elementary School in Oil City and the Oil City high school and middle school have begun.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
Hiring and retainment of employees have been critical challenges in most industries, both locally and statewide, according to Susan Williams, president of the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce.
U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson introduces legislation that encourages broadband development in rural areas. For this story and more, pick up a copy of tomorrow's Derrick or The News-Herald or visit TheDerrick.com.
NEW YORK (AP) - This summer is already shaping up to be a difficult one for air travelers.
- From staff reports
-
Area residents commemorated the Independence Day holiday over the weekend with festivities in Oil City and Franklin.
- From staff reports
-
The newspaper is launching a special series today to celebrate the 150-year anniversary of The Derrick.
The newspaper is beginning a special series in Tuesday’s edition that will celebrate the 150-year anniversary of The Derrick. The initial story will look back on the first edition of the Daily Derrick, which was published Sept. 11, 1871. For this story and more, pick up a copy of Tuesday's T…
The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today in observance of the Independence Day holiday.
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - Americans enjoying newfound liberty are expected to travel and gather for cookouts, fireworks, concerts and beach outings over the Fourth of July weekend in numbers not seen since pre-pandemic days.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
A memorial ruck walk honoring a Marine from Franklin was held Friday morning in the city to raise awareness for veteran suicide and help fund support groups.
- By LEANDRO ARISTEGUIETA Clarion News
-
CLARION - A Clarion County jury has found a 26-year-old Mercer County man not guilty on all charges stemming from a crash more than three years ago that left two men dead and two other men, including the driver, injured.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
Editor's note: State Department of Human Services officials earlier this week spoke with the newspaper "on-background," meaning no direct quotes were given and all information is attributed to the department.
Most Viewed Articles
-
'He filled our lives with joy'
-
Franklin man is facing charges for strangling son
-
Seneca man charged for assaulting trooper
-
Semi crash shuts down I-80; orange juice spills onto road
-
'It's beautiful here'
-
Cooling off in Oil Creek
-
Spruce-up at Oil City
-
Contempt of court, damages sought against Spencer
-
2 injured in Cranberry Township crash
-
Man charged for failing to register with police
Bulletin
Display Ads
Bulletin
Recent Ads
Buying old t-shirts & clothing from 2005 & older …
Wanted - 5x7 trailer with ramp tail gate For Sale. Troybi…
Notice: On 6/2/21 a letter was sent to Harry C. Herrlich …
Baughman’s Market - Cherries, Sweet Corn, Apples, Mellons…
-Petersheim’s- Dark & Light Sweet Cherries, early pea…
Ocean Spray Carwash, 299 Duncomb St., Oil City has NL, Et…
Sports Most Viewed Articles
-
8-10 stars get another no-hitter in 6-1 win
-
Major LL stars complete comeback
-
Oil City all-stars advance
-
OC stars blank Titusville
-
Marchinke's perfect game lifts OC stars to 1-0 victory
-
Six KSAC softball stars receive all-state recognition
-
CMP 8-10 girls all-stars capture District 1 crown
-
Scoreboard for 7-7-21
-
Scoreboard for 7-8-21
-
Scoreboard for 7-9-21
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
Franklin man is facing charges for strangling son
-
Seneca man charged for assaulting trooper
-
Semi crash shuts down I-80; orange juice spills onto road
-
2 injured in Cranberry Township crash
-
Man charged for failing to register with police
-
Man gets 15-30 years in state prison for killing roommate
-
DUI arrests
-
1 injured in ATV rollover
-
Motorcycle accident in Richland Township
-
Cherrytree car fire
National/World Most Viewed Articles
-
Democrats craft voting bill with eye on Supreme Court fight
-
Family of Black man slain by officer sues Kansas City police
-
Tucson to ignore Arizona's 'Second Amendment sanctuary' law
-
New virus surge sends younger patients to Spain's hospitals
-
Official: Haiti President Jovenel Moïse assassinated at home
-
Zaila Avant-garde breezes to National Spelling Bee win
-
Houston voter who waited 6 hours arrested for illegal voting
-
Jovenel Moïse, Haiti's embattled president, killed at 53
-
DeSantis parts with Trump in response to Surfside tragedy
-
Guantanamo prosecutor retires as 9/11 trial remains elusive