Route 68 project will displace about 50 properties

Route 68, between Dolby Street and Trout Run near the entrance to Dollar General, will be widened. Construction for the $6.6 million project is expected to begin in 2024, with the road remaining open during the process. (Photo by Rodney L. Sherman)

CLARION - The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has unveiled preliminary plans for widening and realigning State Route 68 from Trout Run to Dolby Street.

Plans for the project, which includes displacement of properties, were posted online by PennDOT for public review and comment. Project engineer Kurt J. Kretchman said the online plans are preliminary and the final impacts could change.

Layoffs down, spending up

WASHINGTON (AP) - A much-awaited economic boom coming off the pandemic recession appeared to edge closer to reality Thursday with fresh data showing the pace of layoffs dwindling, consumers spending freely and manufacturing rebounding.

Primary preparation
Primary preparation

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

Preparations for next month's primary election are underway in Venango County, and all the county's voting machines are being tested this week to make sure they are working properly.

State extends pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccinations

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health today said it notified COVID-19 vaccine providers that the pause in administering doses of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine will be extended until April 24, or until updated guidance is provided from the Centers for Disease Control and P…

UPMC Northwest: Blood-clot side effect of J&J 'extremely rare'

  • By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer

A day after the federal government issued a recommendation to put a hold on Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine inoculations, UPMC Northwest said the possibility of blood clots forming is an issue with which the public should be aware but not overly concerned.

Great day for a game
Great day for a game

  • From staff reports

Wednesday's weather made for a pleasant day for local high school athletes, and there was lots of action around the area.

Daycare honored
Daycare honored

  • By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer

Browns Family Childcare in Franklin has earned national recognition as a Certified Nature Explore Classroom.

'We have to...minimize issues'
'We have to...minimize issues'

WASHINGTON (AP) - The U.S. on Tuesday recommended a "pause" in use of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of rare but potentially dangerous blood clots, setting off a chain reaction worldwide and dealing a setback to the global vaccination campaign.

Vaccine eligibility expands

HARRISBURG (AP) - Pennsylvania will expand eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine to all adults beginning today, nearly a week ahead of schedule, as supply begins to catch up with demand and state officials try to keep pace with a mutating virus.

Lots to check out
Lots to check out

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

The Oil City sesquicentennial celebration Sunday in Justus Park was a big hit, and a number of people who attended the event then stopped at the Venango Museum on Seneca Street to view new local history displays that are on exhibit.

Proud past lays foundation for bright future
Proud past lays foundation for bright future

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

Hundreds of people turned out to Justus Park in celebration of Oil City's 150 years of history that's "unique, noble and quirky" and to look forward to a "bright and promising future," as two of the speakers put it Sunday.

Warren County wildfire continues to rage
Warren County wildfire continues to rage

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

TIDIOUTE - As of early Friday afternoon, a wildfire in the Cobham Hill area of Warren County was only about 10% contained, according to an Allegheny National Forest spokesperson.

County names new warden
County names new warden

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

Mark Bishop, who previously worked at Butler County jail for about 10 years, was hired Wednesday to fill the position of warden at the Venango County jail.

Business lessons
Business lessons

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

High school seniors participating in the Venango County eAcademy this week got a peek into what it's like to own a business as they toured various Franklin businesses, and heard business owners talk about the nuts and bolts of entrepreneurship.

Welcome guidelines
Welcome guidelines

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

The easing of COVID-19 mitigation efforts at restaurants and bars has suddenly made the jobs of workers at those businesses much more manageable.

Hicks, Alcorn both retire
Hicks, Alcorn both retire

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

Both Oil City Fire Department Chief Mark Hicks and Captain Dennis Alcorn announced their retirements, and Captain Derek Long was appointed interim chief during Oil City Council's meeting on Thursday.

Wolf says vaccine 'winning' despite surge

HARRISBURG (AP) - Pennsylvania is "winning" the race to contain a recent spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations thanks to its accelerating vaccine rollout, Gov. Tom Wolf said Wednesday, as state officials sought to address what they view as the pandemic's next big challenge - persuadin…

1971 capsule will be unveiled
1971 capsule will be unveiled

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

A question that has been swirling around the preparations for the Oil City 150 anniversary is why the time capsule buried in 1971 during the city's centennial celebration was dug up ahead of the ceremony set to take place Sunday in Justus Park.

Gesture brings smiles
Gesture brings smiles

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

Handmade gifts by Valley Grove Elementary students and local flowers were delivered Wednesday to residents at Sugar Creek Station.

Political peace?
Political peace?

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson not only works in a House divided, but also a House that has been under siege as well.

OC needs surveys returned to apply for CDBG money

  • From staff reports

The City of Oil City won't be able to apply for a Community Development Block Grant to support the proposed reconstruction of Innis Street from Front Street to West First Street and Division Street from Front Street to West First Street unless the families that will benefit from the proposed…

Amid political polarization, U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson vows he will maintain a bipartisan approach.