A sidewalk project that Sugarcreek Administrator Joe Sporer said had been proposed nearly a decade ago was a topic of discussion during Borough Council’s meeting earlier this week and is on the cusp of approval.

The sidewalk would run from the end of the Washington Crossing bridge on Route 8 to Front Street, near Eat’n Park, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s Lyndsie DeVito told the newspaper on Friday.

Portion of Route 8 blocked off in Rouseville
Portion of Route 8 blocked off in Rouseville

A section of Route 8 in Rouseville is blocked off to traffic and emergency personnel are redirecting traffic. According to a state police trooper on the scene at the intersection of Route 8 and Route 227, as of 10 a.m. the road is blocked off but he could not confirm as to whether there was …

$500K grant to help project's fight against substance use disorder

  • By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer

Recovery Is Community Northwest Pennsylvania — a grant project through the Rural Communities Opioid Response Program — provided an update during a recent meeting on grant intiatives with Hamot Health Foundation, in collaboration with other consortium partners.

Route 8 sidewalk project expected to get OK

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

Mastriano supports Polk
Mastriano supports Polk

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

TIONESTA — Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano on Friday morning said to the newspaper that keeping Polk State Center from closing would be a priority if he were to be elected.

Venango Catholic Schools president headed to Erie
Venango Catholic Schools president headed to Erie

  • From staff reports

Laura Blake, president of Venango Catholic Schools in Oil City since 2019, has been named assistant superintendent of Catholic schools for the Diocese of Erie. She will replace Sam Signorino, who is retiring at the end of summer after nine years with the diocese, according to a news release …

What's new at the fair this year?
What's new at the fair this year?

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

The Toyota Rodeo and Mega Mud Trucks DOT will be back at the Venango County Fair this year after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, according to Fair Board President Brad Deeter, and Venango County Commissioner Albert Abramovic will ride a bull at the rodeo.

Forest to seek grant for bridge replacement

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

TIONESTA — The Forest County commissioners, during their meeting on Wednesday, approved a resolution to apply for a Multimodal Transportation Grant to replace the Mayburg bridge.

No injuries in aircraft incident
No injuries in aircraft incident

  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor

Franklin state police said no one was injured when a post-World War II era, single-engine plane landed in a field in Seneca, and then veered into an area of trees and bushes.

'Potential' seen for services hub

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Officials with Venango County Human Services and a number of organizations in Oil City continue to flesh out the vision for a potential hub to provide services to people in the city’s East End.

Franklin discusses possible CDBG projects

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Franklin City Council, during its monthly meeting on Monday, held its first of two public hearings on the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program for financial year 2022.

Venango gas prices stay under regional average

  • From staff reports

PITTSBURGH — For the fourth consecutive week, the average price of gasoline in Venango County is below the western Pennsylvania average, which this week is $4.51, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Biden: Killing of al-Qaida leader is long-sought 'justice'
Biden: Killing of al-Qaida leader is long-sought 'justice'

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced Monday that al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Kabul, an operation he hailed as delivering “justice” while expressing hope that it brings “one more measure of closure” to families of the victims of the Sept. 1…

Man dies in ATV crash

Clarion state police said a New Bethlehem man suffered fatal injuries in an ATV accident on Southern Avenue in Strattanville Borough early Saturday morning.

Neighbor describes horror of storm that killed her friend
Neighbor describes horror of storm that killed her friend

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Misti Clark had just put together a to-do list of chores, left it on the counter, and stepped out of her kitchen when a huge, storm-damaged oak tree fell in Idlewood trailer park in Sandycreek Township a week ago Sunday, smashing through her and her neighbor’s trailers, killing her neighbor.

House passes semi-automatic gun ban after 18-year lapse

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House passed legislation Friday to revive a ban on semi-automatic guns, the first vote of its kind in years and a direct response to the firearms often used in the crush of mass shootings ripping through communities nationwide.

Wolf sues to stop GOP-backed amendments on abortion, voting

HARRISBURG (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf sued the state Legislature on Thursday over a package of proposed constitutional amendments that Republican lawmakers are pursuing, including one that would say the state constitution doesn’t guarantee any rights relating to abortion or public funding of abortions.

Car crashes into parked vehicles, shed
Car crashes into parked vehicles, shed

  • Makayla Keating

One woman suffered possible injuries in Oil City after her car hit two parked cars in the parking lot of the Lighthouse apartment complex before crashing into a garbage shed in the lot at the intersection of Harriott Avenue and Spring Street on Thursday.

Mega Millions tops $1 billion in advance of Friday drawing

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Now that the Mega Millions lottery jackpot has topped $1 billion — only the fourth time a lottery game has reached such heights — plenty of people who rarely play the game are considering risking $2 or joining an office pool in hopes of an immense payoff.