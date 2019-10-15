Oil City police chief Dave Ragon takes photos of the head-on collision Monday on Main Street between the Center Street Bridge and where it connects with Seneca Street that forced the closure of that section of roadway for several hours. (By Richard Sayer)
Oil City firefighter Eric McFadden takes a close look at the two vehicles interlocked after Monday's crash. (By Richard Sayer)
One person was taken by helicopter to a hospital following a head-on collision Monday afternoon in Oil City that involved a pickup truck and a semi, Oil City police said.
The pickup truck was heading north on the Route 8 bypass at about 1:30 p.m. when it collided with a southbound semi truck. The semi, owned by Eaborn Trucking Service of Pittsburgh, was hauling a load of steel, according to reports from the scene.