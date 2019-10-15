One person was taken by helicopter to a hospital following a head-on collision Monday afternoon in Oil City that involved a pickup truck and a semi, Oil City police said.

The pickup truck was heading north on the Route 8 bypass at about 1:30 p.m. when it collided with a southbound semi truck. The semi, owned by Eaborn Trucking Service of Pittsburgh, was hauling a load of steel, according to reports from the scene.

0
0
0
3
1