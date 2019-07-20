With the rumor mill churning at full speed in Sugarcreek, farm supply and home store Rural King has finally given voice to their plans - or lack thereof.
"Unfortunately, I can't tell you a whole lot," said Blake Pierce, director of real estate and procurement for Rural King. "I don't have any information yet."
Pierce, though, dispelled a recent rumor that Rural King has decided to sell the site.
"We have on some occasions acquired property that we've decided not to open stores at; Franklin is not one of those at this point," he said.
Although Pierce couldn't say when the store would open, or what would be behind a decision to sell the site, he reiterated the company has its eye on the local market.
"We like that market, we're just not sure when we'll be able to open a store," he said.
The company bought the site of Kmart in Sugarcreek Towne Center in May 2018. Since that time, the Illinois-based company hasn't given much for borough management and residents to go on, leading to fading hopes that something may open in what has been called the center's "anchor store."
"(An anchor store) is like a big box store; it's something that draws people to the location," Sugarcreek Councilman and former Kmart employee John McClelland said.
Many people who had worked at Kmart, McClelland said, including himself, were holding out hope that they could find work at the new store. However, most of those dreams have been forgotten as a result of Rural King's tight-lipped approach concerning the empty storefront.
Although Rural King's update isn't quite informative, Pierce said the company would "like to" open at the Sugarcreek location but that many things happen behind the scenes when it comes to opening these stores.
First, Pierce said, the company looks at its "capacity to expand." The company then looks at the locations it has bought - with the intent to open - as well as existing locations.
He said the company will question the potential sites' proximity to each other and those of existing sites, the existing locations' productivity and decide from there where next to open a store.
Pierce said local property and business incentives also play a large part in where the company decides where to next open.
Meanwhile, residents and officials are saying it's a booming market just waiting to happen.
"The business is here to support that store. I think the community would be very receptive," Borough Manager Joe Sporer said. "People want (the store) really bad."
Sporer believes once Rural King, or any store, opens in the former Kmart space, other businesses in the center and the surrounding area will experience added traffic as well.
"We definitely need something in there," Borough Council President Bogan Goughler said.
If the company were to decide to sell the site, Pierce said, "There will be a sign in the front yard."
Some area residents believe if Rural King were to keep the store just to sit on it, the company should sell the site so that something may come of it.
"People are waiting, they're hungry for something," Sporer said.
He holds out hope that the store will eventually open.
"They would get a very warm welcome when they open" and the borough is willing to work with Rural King to "get the ball rolling."