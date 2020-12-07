Santa spreads cheer

Tags
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
The Salvation Army's annual red kettle campaign has a virtual twist to it this year in addition to the iconic kettles.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The first report cards of the school year are arriving with many more Fs than usual in a dismal sign of the struggles students are experiencing with distance learning.
- From staff reports
-
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
Despite a very unusual year, Venango County is in good financial shape as 2020 winds down, according to the county commissioners and chief financial officer.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced the tri-county area reported an increase of 279 cases of COVID-19.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION - When the Pennsylvania Legislature reconvenes Jan. 5, lawmakers will face a variety of issues including the COVID-19 virus, the economy and election reform.
- From staff reports
-
Oil City's 20th annual Christmas Past celebration kicked off Friday to a roar of cheers and applause.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
NEW BETHLEHEM - When the Redbank Valley Education Association "voted overwhelmingly" on Nov. 18 to give its negotiators the authority to call a strike, it did so knowing a potential work stoppage amid the COVID-19 pandemic would create hardships for the community.
UNITED NATIONS (AP) - The U.N. health chief declared Friday that positive results from coronavirus vaccine trials mean the world "can begin to dream about the end of the pandemic," but he said rich and powerful nations must not trample the poor and marginalized "in the stampede for vaccines."
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
A clampdown on insurance liability issues by PennDOT that could threaten any public events on state-owned highways drew fire from city manager Mark Schroyer at an Oil City Council meeting on Thursday.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
No child should go hungry.
- By SARAH TITLEY Staff writer
-
Many questions still remain surrounding the Route 417 sewer system in Sugarcreek Borough after borough council members approved an ordinance Wednesday that would see property owners foot the bill should their sewer grinder pump need to be replaced.
- By LEANDRO ARISTEGUIETA Contributing writer
-
Clarion-Limestone School Board members decided Wednesday to forgo in-person instruction and stay with remote learning until Jan. 4.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced Venango County reported 45 new cases of COVID-19 (37 confirmed and eight probable), giving the county a cumulative cases total of 1,095 (880 confirmed and 215 probable).
Interstate 80 westbound, between the Strattanville and Shippenville exits, has reopened after being closed to clear wreckage from an early-morning accident, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
WASHINGTON (AP) - President-elect Joe Biden swung behind a bipartisan COVID-19 relief effort Wednesday and his top Capitol Hill allies cut their demands for a $2 trillion-plus measure by more than half in hopes of breaking a months-long logjam and delivering much-sought aid as the congressio…
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
The annual In the Nick of Time campaign, a community project designed to provide area teenagers with holiday gifts, is underway.
- By SARAH TITLEY Staff writer
-
Sugarcreek Borough residents won't see a tax increase in 2021.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced Venango County reported 44 new cases of COVID-19 (40 confirmed and four probable) and an additional virus-related death, which is the county's ninth.
Butler Health System announced Clarion Hospital has been experiencing a growing number of COVID-19 patients as a result of community spread, which has put the hospital's critical care, or ICU, beds at capacity.
Butler Health System announced Clarion Hospital has been experiencing a growing number of COVID-19 patients as a result of community spread, which has put the hospital's critical care, or ICU, beds at capacity.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
The Valley Grove School District will stay in the fully remote learning model with winter sports postponed until at least Monday, Dec. 11.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
Rising numbers in the amount of COVID-19 positive cases in the region have pushed the Cranberry Area School Board to extend remote learning until after the Christmas holiday break.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The latest COVID-19 cases announced Tuesday pushed both Clarion and Venango counties past 1,000 cumulative cases, and Forest County above 100 cumulative cases.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
A surge of crashes was reported across the area as snow created treacherous driving conditions on Tuesday.
HARRISBURG — The latest COVID-19 cases announced Tuesday pushed both Clarion and Venango counties past 1,000 cumulative cases, and Forest County above 100 cumulative cases.
The National Weather service in Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Venango and Mercer counties through 7 a.m. Wednesday. Heavy snow is expected with accumulations of 5 to 9 inches, according to the NWS.
WASHINGTON (AP) - Moderna Inc. said it would ask U.S. and European regulators Monday to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine as new study results confirm the shots offer strong protection - ramping up the race to begin limited vaccinations as the coronavirus rampage worsens.
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - With unemployment still high and the pandemic threatening yet another economic slump, President-elect Joe Biden is assembling a team of liberal advisers who have long focused on the nation's workers and government efforts to address economic inequality.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
Zack Lash, who works for DSD Sports in Brookville, says he has "gotten really good at saying no" to customers in search of ammunition.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
This weekend will mark the 20th annual Christmas Past festivities in Oil City.
Three individuals from Central Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, according to a post by Franklin Area School District Superintendent Mark Loucks on the district's Facebook page.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced 59 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the tri-county area, and Butler Health System said an additional virus-related death occurred Sunday at Clarion Hospital that has yet to be reported by the state.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced the tri-county area reported an increase of 136 cases of COVID-19.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
When the United States entered World War I, Sarah Hughes of Franklin wanted to do her part. She had spent all of her life in the Franklin area. She was the daughter of David Hughes who died nearly a decade earlier. Her mother had remarried and was living in the Valley Extension area of the city.
- From staff reports
-
The selection committee for the Venango County Conservation Hall of Fame has chosen a late 1800s Oil City school superintendent who is also known for creating Bird Day as its lone inductee this year.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
Items that were removed from an old Episcopal church in Rouseville still have a home 150 years later at Christ Episcopal Church in Oil City.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - President Donald Trump's legal team suffered another defeat in court Friday as a federal appeals court in Philadelphia rejected the campaign's latest effort to challenge the state's election results.
