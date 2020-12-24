Santa spreads his joy

Tags
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
Forest County commissioners on Wednesday unanimously approved the county's 2021 budget with no tax increase.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
Patrick C. Boyle, the great-grandson and namesake of a pioneering oil industry journalist who owned and managed The Derrick newspaper, died Tuesday in Arizona.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
For anyone dreaming of a white Christmas, the snow-covered and icy roads could be a nightmare.
Students in the Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District will return to in-person learning Jan. 11.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 63 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as two additional virus-related deaths from Clarion County.
- By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor
CLARION - The Clarion University Council of Trustees on Tuesday expressed its support for the retention of university president Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
CLARION - The announcement earlier this month that JC Penney in the Clarion Mall will be closing its doors in March deals yet another blow to a community that has seen businesses depart throughout recent years.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
Titusville Area Hospital has provided COVID-19 vaccines to healthcare workers, emergency services personnel and other essential workers within the hospital's service area over the past several days at the Titusville airport.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
Clarion County commissioners on Tuesday gave final approval to an amended 2021 budget for the county.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 76 new cases of COVID-19 and seven new virus-related deaths were reported from the tri-county area.
- By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor
HARRISBURG (AP) - More than 17,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to health care workers at Pennsylvania hospitals, the state health secretary said Monday, as hospitals remain stressed by coronavirus patient loads. A second vaccine from Moderna is expected to arrive this week.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
It was a hospital setting like no other.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
The timber company that owns the former Singing Hills Girl Scout camp between Oil City and Dempseytown has put the property up for sale.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health announced Venango County's additional cases of COVID-19 reported Monday have pushed the county's total cases above 2,000, and that the tri-county area reported 117 new cases.
WASHINGTON (AP) - Top Capitol Hill negotiators sealed a deal Sunday on a $900 billion COVID-19 economic relief package, finally delivering help to businesses and individuals and providing money to deliver vaccines to a nation eager for them.
- By SARAH TITLEY Staff writer
KNOX - The Knox community came together on over the weekend to pay respects to more than 800 veterans who had been laid to rest in area cemeteries.
- From staff reports
Cornplanter Township Volunteer Fire Department helped spread the holiday spirit on Saturday.
- From staff reports
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced the tri-county area reported an increase of 156 cases of COVID-19.
WASHINGTON (AP) - Congress passed a two-day stopgap spending bill Friday night, averting a partial government shutdown and buying yet more time for frustratingly slow endgame negotiations on an almost $1 trillion COVID-19 economic relief package.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
CLARION - On Friday morning, in just under 24 hours after it was received, the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was being injected into members of the medical staff of Clarion Hospital.
- By SARAH TITLEY Staff writer
The Venango County Economic Development Authority hopes to breathe new life into the Cornplanter Sqaure project with a dedicated marketing strategy.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
A locally produced food that is associated with Venango County is now available in gluten-free form.
CLARION TOWNSHIP — State and local police took action Friday after a report of a threat made against Clarion-Limestone School District.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday announced 79 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, and Venango and Clarion counties each reported one new virus-related death.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
CLARION - The long wait and anticipation is over. the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine arrived at Clarion Hospital on Thursday morning - all 975 doses of it.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
CLARION - Pamela Gent, provost at Clarion University, on Thursday said the school concurs with state's recommendation to delay the start of the spring semester because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
UPMC Northwest received its first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine for the coronavirus at 9:50 a.m. Thursday.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 70 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area and Venango County reported one new virus-related death.
Both UPMC Northwest and Clarion Hospital this morning received their first shipment of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
Multiple crashes and stuck vehicles were reported across the area on Wednesday, as the second significant snowfall of the month led to yet another day of dangerous driving conditions.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
Jim Donze, a former Pennsylvania Department of Transportation employee, was bothered by the fact that so many people in the area have been laid off because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
Local Oil City School District teacher John Kluck will be the cook in charge of a traditional Christmas Day dinner.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
As restaurants, taverns and social clubs grapple with Pennsylvania's new restrictions on in-house dining and bar patronage, there are more than 150 such enterprises across the state that vow they will not follow the rules.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 83 new cases of COVID-19 from the tri-county area, and Venango and Clarion counties each reported two new virus-related deaths.
Halyday Run Road in Oil City has been closed due to poor travel conditions.. Victory Heights Hill and Kennerdell Road in Cranberry Township have also been shut down.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
CLARION - For the past 20 years, sisters Nancy Pyle and Ann Landes have been welcoming guests to Michelle's Cafe in Clarion. Starting in the new year that will change.
