Oil City's football team rides on the back of a tractor-trailer as the Oil City homecoming parade makes its way down West First Street Thursday evening. The Oilers, which feature players from both Oil City High School and Cranberry High School, will take on Warren tonight at the Oil Field. (By Ryan Kunselman)
Sophie Horner (front) is driven by Alec Klapec as the Oil City homecoming court travels the parade route Thursday. The homecoming queen will be announced at halftime of tonight's game between Oil City and Warren. (By Ryan Kunselman)
Oil City's football team rides on the back of a tractor-trailer as the Oil City homecoming parade makes its way down West First Street Thursday evening. The Oilers, which feature players from both Oil City High School and Cranberry High School, will take on Warren tonight at the Oil Field. (By Ryan Kunselman)
Layla Shreffler of Oil City reacts to candy being thrown her way on the corner of Mitchell Avenue and West First Street during the Oil City homecoming parade Thursday. (By Ryan Kunselman)
Sophie Horner (front) is driven by Alec Klapec as the Oil City homecoming court travels the parade route Thursday. The homecoming queen will be announced at halftime of tonight's game between Oil City and Warren. (By Ryan Kunselman)
Members of the Cranberry Crushers football team take a break from throwing candy to pose for a picture during the Oil City homecoming parade Thursday. (By Ryan Kunselman)
Oil City Middle School students fly their banner while walking down West First Street as they make their way through the Oil City homecoming parade Thursday. (By Ryan Kunselman)
Oil City's South Side was packed Thursday night with students, families, faculty and others celebrating homecoming.
The homecoming marked a first - the combination of Oil City High School and Cranberry High School to enjoy shared athletic and band interests. Marching in the parade were Cranberry and Oil City students who participate in fall sports.