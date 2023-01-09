PITTSBURGH (TNS) — On the final day of this bizarro season, the Steelers needed a trifecta of results.

They handled the Browns, 28-14. The Bills blasted the Patriots. But the Dolphins inched past the Jets, 9-6, on a 50-yard field goal with 18 seconds remaining, dashing the Steelers’ long-shot playoff hopes.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Biden inspects US-Mexico border in face of GOP criticism
Front Page

Biden inspects US-Mexico border in face of GOP criticism

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — President Joe Biden walked a muddy stretch of the U.S.-Mexico border and inspected a busy port of entry Sunday on his first trip to the region after two years in office, a visit shadowed by the fraught politics of immigration as Republicans blame him for record numbers …

Jan. 6 remembrance led by Democrats
Front Page

Jan. 6 remembrance led by Democrats

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden conferred high honors Friday on those who stood against the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection two years ago and the effort in state after state to upend the election, declaring “America is a land of laws, not chaos.”

Pa. House speaker focused on sex abuse lawsuit window
Front Page

Pa. House speaker focused on sex abuse lawsuit window

HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania’s new state House speaker declared Friday that no other legislation will be taken up by his chamber until it approves a constitutional amendment granting child sexual abuse victims the power to file what would otherwise be outdated claims.

Faithful mourn Benedict XVI at funeral presided over by pope
Front Page

Faithful mourn Benedict XVI at funeral presided over by pope

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis joined tens of thousands of faithful in bidding farewell to Benedict XVI at a rare requiem Mass Thursday for a dead pope presided over by a living one, ending an unprecedented decade for the Catholic Church that was triggered by the German theologian’s decisi…

Front Page

Shapiro taps GOP ex-official for top election post

HARRISBURG (AP) — A former Philadelphia election official who has told of enduring death threats for defending the city’s 2020 vote-counting will be nominated for the top election administration post in Pennsylvania by the incoming Democratic governor, Josh Shapiro.

GOP's McCarthy voted down time after time for House speaker
Front Page

GOP's McCarthy voted down time after time for House speaker

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans flailed through a long second day of fruitless balloting Wednesday, unable to either elect their leader Kevin McCarthy as House speaker or come up with a new strategy to end the political chaos that has tarnished the start of their new majority.

Front Page

Jan. 6 panel shutting down after referring Trump for crimes

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee is shutting down, having completed a whirlwind 18-month investigation of the 2021 Capitol insurrection and having sent its work to the Justice Department along with a recommendation for prosecuting former President Donald Trump.

Benedict death paves way for protocols to guide future popes
Front Page

Benedict death paves way for protocols to guide future popes

VATICAN CITY (AP) — There was no tolling of the bells of St. Peter’s Basilica, no solemn announcement by a Vatican monsignor to the faithful in the square. A fisherman’s ring did not get smashed and the diplomatic corps were not mobilized to send official delegations to Rome.

Wolf ends term with strong ratings after tumultuous times
Front Page

Wolf ends term with strong ratings after tumultuous times

HARRISBURG (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf will wrap up eight years in office next month, having steered Pennsylvania through unpredictable times when the Democrat made life-and-death decisions in the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic and managed the battleground state’s presidential election amid Republican …