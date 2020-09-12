The football season that many feared wouldn't come to pass because of the COVID-19 pandemic got underway on Friday night, as Oil City and Franklin kicked off the season with their annual rivalry game, won by the Oilers by a 68-6 margin. Oil City set a school record in the contest for points in a half when they took a 54-0 lead into halftime.
Most Viewed Articles
-
Man suffers fatal injury in Oil City crash
-
Venango, Clarion counties report additional cases
-
Harrisville man suffers fatal injury in OC crash
-
Who gets into a Trump rally?
-
Shippenville man serving rape sentence found dead in prison
-
Shippenville man's death ruled homicide
-
Winter should not be tough to weather
-
New look this year
-
1 person hurt in house fire
-
Wolf relaxes restrictions on indoor dining