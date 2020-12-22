Second vaccine expected to arrive in state this week

HARRISBURG (AP) - More than 17,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to health care workers at Pennsylvania hospitals, the state health secretary said Monday, as hospitals remain stressed by coronavirus patient loads. A second vaccine from Moderna is expected to arrive this week.
The Health Department said 109 hospitals have thus far received doses of the first vaccine, from Pfizer, with another approximately 30,000 doses just arriving Monday.
HARRISBURG (AP) - More than 17,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to health care workers at Pennsylvania hospitals, the state health secretary said Monday, as hospitals remain stressed by coronavirus patient loads. A second vaccine from Moderna is expected to arrive this week.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health announced Venango County's additional cases of COVID-19 reported Monday have pushed the county's total cases above 2,000, and that the tri-county area reported 117 new cases.
WASHINGTON (AP) - Top Capitol Hill negotiators sealed a deal Sunday on a $900 billion COVID-19 economic relief package, finally delivering help to businesses and individuals and providing money to deliver vaccines to a nation eager for them.
WASHINGTON (AP) - Congress passed a two-day stopgap spending bill Friday night, averting a partial government shutdown and buying yet more time for frustratingly slow endgame negotiations on an almost $1 trillion COVID-19 economic relief package.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday announced 79 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, and Venango and Clarion counties each reported one new virus-related death.
As restaurants, taverns and social clubs grapple with Pennsylvania's new restrictions on in-house dining and bar patronage, there are more than 150 such enterprises across the state that vow they will not follow the rules.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 84 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as three new virus-related deaths from Venango County, raising the county's total deaths to 25.
The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Clarion County from 7 a.m. Wednesday through 7 a.m. Thursday. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches are expected. A Winter Weather Advisory for Venango County was also issued from 7 a.m. Wednesday through 7 …
Despite utilizing a remote learning model, the Franklin Area School District is facing a daunting task of ensuring classrooms are covered, Superintendent Mark Loucks said during the district's board meeting on Monday night.
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - President-elect Joe Biden pointedly criticized President Donald Trump on Monday for threatening core principles of democracy even as he told Americans that their form of self-government ultimately "prevailed."
Health care workers around the country rolled up their sleeves for the first COVID-19 shots Monday as hope that an all-out vaccination effort can defeat the coronavirus smacked up against the heartbreaking reality of 300,000 U.S. deaths.
Editor's note: Reporter Dillon Provenza provides a firsthand account of his experience after participating in a recent state police presentation on the use of force at the state police training facility in Meadville.
PORTAGE, Michigan (AP) - The first of many freezer-packed COVID-19 vaccine vials made their way to distribution sites across the United States on Sunday, as the nation's pandemic deaths approached the horrifying new milestone of 300,000.