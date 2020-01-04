Clarion County Senior Judge James Arner, center, reads the oath of office to Sara Seidle-Patton during her inauguration as judge at the Clarion County Courthouse on Friday. Her husband, Michael Patton, holds the Bible. (By Randy Bartley)
Samantha Patton, daughter of Judge Sara Seidle-Patton, waits to hand her mother the gavel after her father, Michael Patton, helps the new judge with her robe during the inauguration ceremony at Clarion County Courthouse on Friday. (By Randy Bartley)
CLARION - Clarion County Senior Judge called it "truly an historic occasion," on Friday as Sara Seidle-Patton became the first woman to serve as judge in Clarion County.
"This is certainly a moment I hoped would come to fruition a year ago when we started this process of running for the position of judge," Seidle-Patton said during her inauguration ceremony at the Clarion County Courthouse.