CLARION - Clarion County Senior Judge called it "truly an historic occasion," on Friday as Sara Seidle-Patton became the first woman to serve as judge in Clarion County.

"This is certainly a moment I hoped would come to fruition a year ago when we started this process of running for the position of judge," Seidle-Patton said during her inauguration ceremony at the Clarion County Courthouse.

0
0
0
0
0