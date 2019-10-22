Six area women took part Monday in the first of three self-defense classes being offered this week by the PPC Violence Free Network and Shelter at the Oil City YMCA, Oil City YWCA and Franklin YMCA.
The classes, which are being held during Domestic Violence Awareness Month, are being conducted through the Venango County Sheriff's Department. Basic emergency survival skills are being taught, including self-awareness in public, avoidance techniques and showing target points that can help someone escape and potentially injure their attackers.