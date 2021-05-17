Self-sufficiency lesson

The Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District's River Roots Community Farm was christened Saturday.
About 30 people were on hand to hear Superintendent David McDeavitt speak about the project, which was led by the Oil Region Alliance's Selina Pedi.
As an appeal of the merger of St. Stephen Parish into St. Joseph Parish in Oil City continues to play out in the Vatican court system, leaders in the Oil City Catholic Community say they will spruce up the fence around St. Stephen Church as Oil City 150 festivities continue this summer.
CLARION - There are 102 cemeteries in Clarion County, and in each one of those cemeteries are graves decorated with small American flags.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Beyond a slew of local races on ballots, Pennsylvania's primary election on Tuesday will determine the future of a governor's authority during disaster declarations and a Republican nominee aiming to keep a state Supreme Court seat in GOP hands.
There won't be any names listed on Tuesday's primary election ballot for Franklin mayor, but an interesting battle has developed as two familiar faces around town are seeking write-in nominations for the post.
The Venango County elections office held a public testing of voting machines Friday morning in preparation for Tuesday's primary election.
Oil City Council members continued to talk about the future of the City Hall building at their regular meeting Thursday.
This week's CDC announcement that individuals fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can now unmask, at least in most cases, was greeted with relief and celebration.
Oil City Council members took the next step toward issuing bonds and moving forward on road reconstruction on East Second Street during their meeting Thursday.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Republican lawmakers across the country have tried to roll back the emergency powers that governors wielded during the COVID-19 pandemic, as they ordered businesses shut, mask-wearing in public and students home for distance learning.
WASHINGTON (AP) - In a major step toward returning to pre-pandemic life, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people on Thursday, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.
Franklin resident Amanda Roddy's constant smile and laughter said it all as she and 1-year-old daughter Danika enjoyed their time on one of the swings in Franklin's Riverfront Park on Thursday.
CLARION - Inmates at the Clarion County jail will have access to the COVID-19 vaccine.
WASHINGTON (AP) — In a move to send the country back toward pre-pandemic life, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday eased indoor mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to safely stop wearing masks inside in most places.
CLEMMONS, N.C. (AP) - The nation's largest fuel pipeline restarted operations Wednesday, days after it was forced to shut down by a gang of hackers.
The community is finding ways this year to celebrate Oil City's 150th birthday, and local artist Brian Rondinelli has completed a commemorative painting to mark the occasion.
Election officials in Venango and Clarion counties say things are on track at their offices in preparation for Tuesday's primary.
COVID-19 cases are on the decline at the Clarion and Butler hospitals in Butler Health System.
Venango County commissioners established a 911 advisory board during their monthly meeting Tuesday.
CLARION - Clarion County commissioners rolled out a plan Tuesday that could make the county debt free by 2030 and reduce a tax in 2022.
House of Trades service members associated with Keystone SMILES teamed up Tuesday with the Emlenton Civic Club, Tim Farkis of Chapel on the Hill church and volunteers from the community to revitalize and beautify the Emlenton Veterans Park.
CLARION - George Shirey leaned on his cash register at the True Value Hardware store and waved at a man passing by his Clarion business. The man smiled and waved back.
As the wildfire season comes to a close, a forester with the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources says the northwest region of Pennsylvania experienced its worst fires in five decades.
Every May, volunteers place just under 14,000 flags on veterans' graves in 110 Venango County cemeteries in observance of Memorial Day.
The former Days Inn hotel in downtown Oil City may be opening in a limited fashion in about a month.
A Cranberry Township junkyard owner is facing a renewed push by PennDOT to have his junk removed.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) - A gunman opened fire at a birthday party in Colorado, slaying six adults before killing himself Sunday, police said.
BOSTON (AP) - The recent court ruling striking down a national eviction moratorium has heightened concerns that tenants won't receive tens of billions of dollars in promised federal aid in time to avoid getting kicked out of their homes.
A longtime Oil City pastor who has become a familiar face around town, in part because of his church's television ministry, is retiring next month.
CLARION - State Sen. Doug Mastriano isn't an official candidate for governor, but he sounded like one during a dinner in Clarion on Thursday night.
Cicadas, red-eyed bugs singing loud sci-fi sounding songs, can seem downright creepy. Especially since the trillions of them coming this year emerge from underground only every 17 years.
Efforts to rehabilitate the old Lyric Theatre building in Oil City are continuing, and a state official and local lawmakers toured the theater on Friday.
Area employers have been venting about difficulties they have encountered in trying to get furloughed employees to return to the job and, at the same time, recruit new workers.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Republicans wanting stricter voter identification provisions in Pennsylvania is emerging as an early flashpoint with Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf in what GOP lawmakers cast as a top-to-bottom update of state election law following a presidential contest that Donald Trump still …
It was a busy day Thursday on the local sports scene as the weather was nice and there was plenty of baseball, softball and track on the schedule.
UPMC Northwest continues to see a steady decline in COVID inpatients.
GENEVA (AP) - Several world leaders Thursday praised the U.S. call to remove patent protections on COVID-19 vaccines to help poor countries obtain shots.
Local businesses spanning many industries continue to have lots of trouble finding people to hire.
Responding to a call about a bear perched in a tree and then getting in position to tranquilize the animal in order to safely bring it down is all in a day's work for state game wardens.
A Titusville man is facing 834 charges related to animal abuse after nearly 200 rabbits, chickens, quail and chinchillas were found abandoned at his property in Cherrytree Township.
