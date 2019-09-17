Ashley Cowles Sheffer, from the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce, spoke to Jackie Keller's gifted class at Rocky Grove High School on Monday about becoming ambassadors for the area through the Chamber's Be Here initiative. (By Richard Sayer)
Ashley Sheffer brought tote bags full of promotional materials for the Rocky Grove class. Each student received Be Here promotional information, Venango County attraction information and Be Here stickers to pass out. (By Richard Sayer)
Kimmber Baker, a student in Jackie Keller's gifted class at Rocky Grove High School, asked several questions and had several suggestions during Ashley Sheffer's presentation Monday. (By Richard Sayer)
"Will the kids stick around?" has been a perennial question in homes and gathering places around the region ever since the Rust Belt began its manufacturing decline many years ago and the jobs - and the young people - started to leave in droves.
A version of that question was asked again Monday, this time by Ashley Cowles Sheffer, program manager at the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce, in a classroom at Rocky Grove High School.