"Will the kids stick around?" has been a perennial question in homes and gathering places around the region ever since the Rust Belt began its manufacturing decline many years ago and the jobs - and the young people - started to leave in droves.

A version of that question was asked again Monday, this time by Ashley Cowles Sheffer, program manager at the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce, in a classroom at Rocky Grove High School.

0
0
0
0
0