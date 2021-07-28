(The following story is one of a series from interviews the newspaper conducted with several candidates for U.S. Senate or Pennsylvania governor in the 2022 election.)

Kathy Barnette says she has two good reasons for running for the U.S. Senate in the 2022 election: her children.

'We do this for fun'
  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION - The Clarion County Fair hosted the Keystone Mini-Mods Tuesday night with the key word being modified.

Area brownfield sites tested

  • By STACEY GROSS Staff writer

Environmental testing at several former industrial sites along the Allegheny River has been completed with the help of a grant.

Far from a drag
  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

Lewis Cleaver hasn't seen his old home since early May, and he probably won't be home until October.

Event cruises to a close
  • From staff reports

Oil City's Oil Heritage Festival wrapped up over the weekend with lots of events, including Saturday's concert by The Clarks.

Big weekend at festival
  • From staff reports

The Oil Heritage Festival has a packed schedule this weekend as the celebration concludes, and Oil City officials are bracing for traffic congestion tonight as popular Pittsburgh band The Clarks is expected to draw a large crowd to Justus Park and the downtown.

Precious Paws welcomes 22 dogs
  • By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer

Fourteen puppies and eight adult dogs - all aboard an air-conditioned truck - completed a four-day journey from Texas to Venango County, arriving at Precious Paws Animal Rescue on Wednesday evening.

'Taking aggressive approach'
HARRISBURG (AP) - Gov. Tom Wolf's administration on Wednesday said it wants to require nursing homes to boost staffing levels, announcing the first in what officials describe as a series of updates to outdated long-term care regulations that have been in place for more than 20 years.

Franklin staple closes
  • By STACEY GROSS Staff writer

Almost 10 years ago - in October 2011 and at the height of Applefest - Bossa Nova Cafe Roastery on Liberty Street in Franklin opened, filling what the owners saw as "a hole in the community" after Summer House Coffee closed.

Franklin prepping virtual options for students

  • By STACEY GROSS Staff writer

Franklin Area School District is ready to roll out its virtual option for the 2021-22 academic year, taking lessons learned from the pandemic to provide "the best of both worlds" to district students.

Cornplanter funds still in focus

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

Members of the Venango County Economic Development Authority heard an update Tuesday on the progress of the project at 100 Seneca at Cornplanter Square in downtown Oil City.

Public input needed
  • From staff reports

The Oil City Main Street Program has put out a public input survey that will be used to create a set of voluntary design guidelines for older buildings in Oil City's three National Register listed historic districts.

Polk lawsuit moves ahead

  • By STACEY GROSS Staff writer

A lawsuit alleging the state's closure of Polk and White Haven state centers constitutes a violation of residents' rights will move forward.

Exhibits all ready
  • By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer

After more than six hours of hanging and labeling art, the largest Oil Heritage Festival art show in several years is ready to open.

Lawmakers believe PASSHE plan necessary
  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION - The consolidation plan approved last week by the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education fails to totally assuage two local state lawmakers' concerns, but both agree implementation of the plan is necessary.

Storms cause problems in area
  • By STACEY GROSS Staff writer

Venango County 911 dispatchers stayed busy Friday and Saturday, with multiple reports of flooding and trees blocking the roads due to storms.

New look on the hill
  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

Ice cream is returning to the top of the hill in Franklin as the former Dairy Queen location along Route 8 is reopening as Maurer's Brain Freeze.

'A great addition'
  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

A number of local officials, county employees and a representative from the Department of Environmental Protection attended Friday's open house and ribbon cutting for the new Venango County Community Recycling Center near Venango Regional Airport.