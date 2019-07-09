Flooding in Seneca over the July 4 holiday weekend had some residents concerned if an ongoing construction project is leaving busy roadways in treacherous condition.
Pennsylvania Department of Transportation press officer Jill Harry said the single layer of asphalt that was laid on parts of Route 257 is a "temporary solution."
The project, which began the week of June 10, saw portions of the road milled below storm drains and manholes. Despite the layer of asphalt that has been laid, the grates and manholes still sit above the road.
Harry said the project is scheduled to be completed in August, as a final layer of paving will be put down to make the drains flush with the roadway. But before paving can continue, crews must install new curb cuts to areas where there are traffic lights.
"We have to do things in a certain order," Harry said.
Meanwhile, she said, road crews will be looking at what caused the flooding over the weekend and assess the situation.
"They'll look at video and take a look at the areas where the flooding occurred ... we're going to evaluate the situation and go from there," Harry said.
According to a precipitation map from the National Weather Service, the area of Cranberry Township and Seneca over the last seven days saw totals that reached between 3 and 6 inches of rain.
"We can't control the weather," Harry said.
Concurring with Harry over weather concerns was Cranberry Township Manager Chad Findlay.
"We had a lot of rain in a little bit of time," he said.
Findlay said while there is only a small construction project in the area of Allison Road and Main Street, he could not say whether the flooding seen in pictures from Saturday that were in Monday's newspaper was in direct correlation with the project.
Findlay said without seeing the pictures, he could not say what caused the flooding that in some areas puddled in inches.
