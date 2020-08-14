Seneca Hardwood Lumber Co. in Rockland Township was destroyed by a massive blaze Thursday night. This Emlenton volunteer firefighter was one of hundreds of firefighters from across the region who responded to the scene. (By Jamie Hunt)
Knox volunteer fireman Dennis Hassler watches as Emlenton crews work to contain the fire at the southwest corner of the sprawling Seneca Hardwood property. (By Sarah Titley)
Oil City firefighters battle the Seneca Hardwood blaze from above late Thursday night. (By Sarah Titley)
A devastating fire Thursday night destroyed the landmark Seneca Hardwood Lumber Co. building in Rockland Township.
Dozens of fire companies and hundreds of firefighters battled the blaze well into the early morning hours Friday at the business, which has been owned and operated by generations of the Hepler family since 1959.