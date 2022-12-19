A multi-alarm fire that broke out Saturday evening at the Skate Capital roller skating rink in Seneca has been ruled electrical in nature and is believed to be accidental.

Lt. Tim Alex of the Seneca Volunteer Fire Department said Sunday that a charging ride-on toy scooter malfunctioned, initiating the blaze, which erupted at about 6:45 p.m. Saturday.

Veterans honored at Wreaths Across America ceremonies
Front Page

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION — Nearly 2,000 memorial wreaths were distributed Saturday in 16 Clarion County cemeteries, but to Navy veteran Dave Cyphert, none of the Wreaths Across America mattered as much as the one sent to Tylersburg Cemetery that honored Cyphert’s friend Rick Weaver.

No one hurt in Skate Capital fire
Free

No one was injured in a multi-alarm fire that broke out at Skate Capital roller skating rink in Seneca at about 6:44 p.m. Saturday, according to Venango County 911.

Front Page

Process for new broadband map here laid out at meeting

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

The Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority and Penn State Extension held a public meeting Wednesday in Franklin facilitated by the Northwest Commission to discuss potential broadband funding coming to the state and how to increase the funding.

Front Page

Final Venango budget approved

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Venango County commissioners unanimously approved the county’s final 2023 budget with no tax increase at the panel’s meeting Tuesday.

Cranberry board hears plans for school renovation projects
Front Page

  • By MICHELLE INCIARRANO Contributing writer

Cranberry School Board members and school district administrators met Monday with representatives of the Wexford-based McClure Company to discuss a bevy of building upgrades for the district’s elementary and high schools and how to prioritize the plans.

Front Page

Venango gas prices remain lowest in area

  • From staff reports

PITTSBURGH — Venango County’s average gasoline price continues to be the lowest in the area, and average prices in both Venango and Clarion counties this week are below the western Pennsylvania average of $3.87, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

State lifts ban on gas production in polluted village
Front Page

DIMOCK (AP) — One of Pennsylvania’s largest drillers will be allowed to extract natural gas from underneath a rural community where it has been banned for a dozen years because of accusations it polluted the water supply, according to a settlement with state regulators.

CCEDC: Efforts result in 'wealth' to Clarion County
Front Page

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION — Milissa Bauer, the Clarion County Economic Development Corporation’s secretary/treasurer, offered a summation of the CCEDC’s work and how it has benefited Clarion County: “Economic development brings wealth to the county.”

Front Page

Oil City has had 'successful and productive' year

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

During Oil City Council’s meeting on Thursday, City Manager Mark Schroyer gave an assessment of 2022 as a year in which the city has been “successful and productive,” despite COVID-19 and various challenges. However, he said, finances will continue to be an issue for the city in the years to come.

Front Page

Sugarcreek Borough holds line on taxes

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

For the sixth consecutive year, Sugarcreek Borough residents won’t see a tax hike, as Borough Council unanimously approved its 2023 budget during its monthly meeting on Wednesday.

Front Page

State's Democrats set table for switch in power

HARRISBURG (AP) — Democrats who barely won back a majority of seats in the state House in November moved to take control of the chamber Wednesday and replace one of their incumbents who died and two others who won higher office.