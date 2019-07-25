A house fire broke out today in a home on Kerr Avenue in Emlenton in which multiple fire companies — including those from Emlenton, Parker, St. Petersburg, Bruin and Knox — responded. No further information was available this afternoon.
Earlier today, Venango County 911 said a house fire broke out in the 400 block of Buena Vista Street in Emlenton. According to 911, the home's living room this morning was "full of smoke." Emlenton Fire Department responded. No further information was available this afternoon.