Future dairy farmers on Friday dodge adults and cows as they walk along the aisle of the inaugural Venango Fall Dairy Classic, which runs through today at the Venango County Fairgrounds. (By Sarah Titley)
Elijah Dobay, of Trumbull County, Ohio, clips the hair on the tailhead of his dairy cow. Exhibitors use a blow-dryer to make the hair along the back of the cow, known as the topline, stand before applying hair spray. When the topline spikes, excess hair is clipped to ensure a sleek, close cut. (By Sarah Titley)
Jaimie Thomas, 14, of Oil City, braids her Holstein's tail before the show. Thomas has been showing dairy cattle for four years and is a member of a local 4-H club. (By Sarah Titley)
Future dairy farmers on Friday dodge adults and cows as they walk along the aisle of the inaugural Venango Fall Dairy Classic, which runs through today at the Venango County Fairgrounds. (By Sarah Titley)
Elijah Dobay, of Trumbull County, Ohio, clips the hair on the tailhead of his dairy cow. Exhibitors use a blow-dryer to make the hair along the back of the cow, known as the topline, stand before applying hair spray. When the topline spikes, excess hair is clipped to ensure a sleek, close cut. (By Sarah Titley)
Avery Kaufman, 4, of Fertigs, licks a lollipop while her mother prepares their cattle for the show ring at the Venango Fall Dairy Classic on Friday. (By Sarah Titley)