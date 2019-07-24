About 215 teens and adults from six states and representing nine parishes are in Venango County this week participating in the annual Catholic Heart Work Camp.
Group members are staying at Venango Catholic High School in Oil City and are divided into teams of 5 to 7 teens and young adults with one adult supervisor. They are working on between 60 and 70 projects at houses in the Oil City and Franklin area.
Work will continue through Thursday.
"The kids were out in the rain working Monday and they loved it," said Bob Summers, the manager and director of the camp in Oil City. "The teams work with great enthusiasm on the projects. It is really a win/win situation," Summers added.
Summers said the volunteers work on various home repair projects like cleaning out basements, painting both the inside and outside of houses, doing porch repair, staining decks, tearing down garages and cleaning houses "from head to toe" during the week.
He said serving in the community by doing home repairs gives them a chance to "be the hands and feet of God, and that is our calling and our job."
On the South Side of Oil City, a team of four teens and a supervisor worked Tuesday to paint a porch on Orange Street.
Mike Archer, a team supervisor from Butler whose group was working on the Orange Street porch, said the focus of the week is "service and spirituality."
The volunteers begin the mornings with Mass, go work for five or six hours at different sites and then come back to Venango Catholic in the evenings for a time of fun and devotion, Archer said.
"Seeing her (the woman whose house they were working on) smile feels good on the heart," Luke Mueller, 17, from the Detroit, Michigan, area said as he painted the porch.
Mueller said the camp is a highlight of his summer because it has give him the chance to explore the world and see how other people live.
David Mantilla, 17, one of the 31 teens from Hillsborough, New Jersey, agreed.
"The thanks we get from the residents we help is the most rewarding part," Mantilla said.
The other two members of the Orange Street group, Ian Drake, 16, from Tarentum, and Ethan Koicko, 16, from near Detroit, are experiencing their first work camp.
At a house on East Bissell Avenue on Oil City's North Side, volunteer Lorenzo Resentez said he really appreciated the community and closeness that was developing between the members of the team and between the team and the residents they had come to serve.
This is Resentez's first year at the camp.
Kim Kerwin, a team supervisor at East Bissell Avenue who is from Michigan, said "We are giving the porch a facelift, basically."
"The people here really love their community," Kerwin said. "People in Pennsylvania are friendly and kind and the kids have really had a positive connection with the people they are helping," she observed as she scraped paint off a porch railing.
"At the Catholic Heart Work Camp the kids change and grow and sometimes so do the people they are helping," Kerwin said.
Jeanette Demmer Biltz, whose porch on East Bissell was getting the new paint job, said, "They can do things I haven't gotten to. The work they are doing on the porch is very time consuming - sanding all the spindles in the porch railing."
"The team works together very well and they do a good job," Biltz said. "The kids are very pleasant."
A theme of serving others and becoming a better person through experience as well as being the "hands and feet of Christ" ran though the conversations Tuesday.
"Serving others provides an opportunity for the teens to get more out of their faith and making a difference lets them (the residents whose houses are worked on) know that that there are still good people in the world and that someone cares about them," Summers said.