Several events get Heritage festival off and running
- From staff reports
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
Almost 10 years ago - in October 2011 and at the height of Applefest - Bossa Nova Cafe Roastery on Liberty Street in Franklin opened, filling what the owners saw as "a hole in the community" after Summer House Coffee closed.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
Venango County Regional Planning Commission members expressed some concerns about solar farms at their meeting Tuesday.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Gov. Tom Wolf's administration on Wednesday said it wants to require nursing homes to boost staffing levels, announcing the first in what officials describe as a series of updates to outdated long-term care regulations that have been in place for more than 20 years.
- From staff reports
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
Franklin Area School District is ready to roll out its virtual option for the 2021-22 academic year, taking lessons learned from the pandemic to provide "the best of both worlds" to district students.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
Members of the Venango County Economic Development Authority heard an update Tuesday on the progress of the project at 100 Seneca at Cornplanter Square in downtown Oil City.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
A little more than a week ago, Pam Watkins' phone and email inbox started blowing up.
- From staff reports
The Oil City Main Street Program has put out a public input survey that will be used to create a set of voluntary design guidelines for older buildings in Oil City's three National Register listed historic districts.
- By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer
After more than six hours of hanging and labeling art, the largest Oil Heritage Festival art show in several years is ready to open.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
CLARION - The consolidation plan approved last week by the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education fails to totally assuage two local state lawmakers' concerns, but both agree implementation of the plan is necessary.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
A lawsuit alleging the state's closure of Polk and White Haven state centers constitutes a violation of residents' rights will move forward.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
The Cranberry Mall is losing another key tenant as the Label Shopper store near the food court and movie theaters is closing its doors on Saturday.
- From staff reports
Good Hope Lutheran Church in Oil City is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year, and events to mark the milestone will begin Sunday.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
Venango County 911 dispatchers stayed busy Friday and Saturday, with multiple reports of flooding and trees blocking the roads due to storms.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Former President Donald Trump's claims of a stolen election have been debunked by the courts, his own Justice Department and scores of recounts.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
Ice cream is returning to the top of the hill in Franklin as the former Dairy Queen location along Route 8 is reopening as Maurer's Brain Freeze.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Democrat John Fetterman is showing his early fundraising prowess in the crowded stakes for Pennsylvania's open U.S. Senate seat ahead of next year's election.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
A number of local officials, county employees and a representative from the Department of Environmental Protection attended Friday's open house and ribbon cutting for the new Venango County Community Recycling Center near Venango Regional Airport.
- By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer
This year's Oil Heritage Festival is combining something old with something new.
- By CINDI POWER Special sections editor
Very few people live long enough to celebrate their 100th birthday. It's even more rare when you get to do it with your best friend - who happens to be one year older than you.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
Gov. Tom Wolf continues to support the ongoing effort to ensure a safe transition for Polk State Center residents as the date for the planned closure of the Polk and White Haven centers now looms in about 13 months, according to one of his aides.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
For 20 years, Clarion University's Office of Continuing Education has provided the Kids In College summer enrichment program at the university's Venango Campus in Oil City.
- From staff reports
A Petrolia man is facing charges in connection with the overdose death of an Emlenton woman in March.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
During Sugarcreek Borough Council's recent meeting, borough resident Alan Heller expressed concerns over the way borough operations, particularly those of the police department, are conducted.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
A couple of weeks ago, Susan Williams - president and CEO of the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce - received notice that a chamber employee had filed an unemployment claim.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
Taste of Talent had a rousing kickoff Wednesday after the popular Franklin event was delayed for two straight weeks due to weather.
- From staff reports
The PASSHE Board of Governors on Wednesday appointed Clarion President Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson as interim president of California and Bashar Hanna as interim president of Mansfield, according to a Clarion news release.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
- Updated
CLARION - The state by unanimous vote on Wednesday approved an integration plan that combines six universities into two entities of three institutions each, including Clarion with Edinboro and California.
Police departments have some discretion as to whether to turn a speeding situation into a citation or just a warning.
The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education Board of Governors approved an integration plan that combines six universities into two entities, including Clarion with Edinboro and California, by a unanimous vote.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Legislative leaders on the five-person group redrawing state lawmakers' district lines based on census data heard Tuesday how the delay in the release of updated population figures may require them to move more quickly than anticipated.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
Songbirds from Florida to New Jersey are dying of a mystery disease that has yet to be identified.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
Venango County is in the early stages of getting a plan together to dredge part of Justus Lake at Two Mile Run County Park.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
Two residents of Elm Street in Franklin attended Monday's Franklin City Council meeting and discussed the nightmare that near-nightly fireworks have caused for them.
- Updated
The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for eastern Venango County until 5:45 p.m. Wind gusts as high as 60 mph are possible.
WASHINGTON (AP) - Medicare on Monday launched a formal process to decide whether to cover Aduhelm, the new Alzheimer's drug whose $56,000-a-year price tag and unproven benefits have prompted widespread criticism and a congressional investigation.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Pennsylvania's Department of Health has reduced the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses that had been administered by about 500,000, saying the numbers were duplicates.
- By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer
Former Franklin residents Jack and Therese Moran have been married for 73 years, and they are returning to the city where their lifelong courtship began to renew their wedding vows on Friday.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
Four locations in Franklin were the focus of initial traffic safety fixes at Monday's city council meeting.
