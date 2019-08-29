Oil City street department worker Dave Parsons helps clean up an area that is being dug up before paving trucks come back Wednesday afternoon on Cowell Avenue. Crews are scattered across Oil City working on the nearly $500,000 street improvement project. (By Richard Sayer)
Jake Faunce of the Oil City water department works with Oil City street department workers Dave Parsons, Brandon Duray and Mark Baughman on Cowell Avenue, which was temporarily closed for a block just down from Bouquin Circle while the crew worked. (By Richard Sayer)
