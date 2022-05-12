CLARION — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro said, if elected, he would visit Polk State Center before making any decision on the future of the facility, despite the fact that the current administration of Tom Wolf plans to have it shut down before the end of the year.
“I didn’t have anything to do with the decision to close the center. That was made by the governor,” Shapiro, who is Wolf’s attorney general, told the newspaper after a campaign stop at the Clarion Brewing Co. before about 60 supporters on Wednesday afternoon.
When Franklin teacher Shawn Hawke received a call during her lunch break several weeks ago informing her she had won a contest, she assumed a scammer was trying to contact her so she almost hung up the phone.
Route 62 has reopened in Venango County, from the intersection with Route 157 in Cranberry Township to the intersection with President Road in President Township, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. That section of road had been closed earlier today due to utility lin…
When gubernatorial candidate Nche Zama visited Franklin last month, Polk Borough Council President Jim Miller made him aware of Polk State Center, along with the Wolf administration’s plan to close it later this year.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation is at a 40-year high. Stock prices are sinking. The Federal Reserve is making borrowing much costlier. And the economy actually shrank in the first three months of this year.
The debate over the state’s interstate bridge tolling project took another turn this week during a couple of hearings held by the state that addressed the project’s impact on I-80 in both Clarion and Jefferson counties.
HARRISBURG (AP) — It’s been two months since the contentious, once-a-decade process to redraw Pennsylvania legislative districts wrapped up, and now a couple hundred candidates hoping to unseat or succeed state lawmakers are rushing headlong into the homestretch of a primary election that wi…
NEW YORK (AP) — A sharp sell-off left the Dow Jones Industrial Average more than 1,000 points lower Thursday, wiping out the gains from Wall Street’s biggest rally in two years, as worries grow that the higher interest rates the Federal Reserve is using in its fight against inflation will de…
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court’s apparent intention to abolish a nationwide right to abortion, spelled out in a draft opinion leaked this week, will expand the battlefield of the nation’s most highly charged culture war, taking it to states where abortion access has long been assured.
A Franklin couple were arrested Wednesday on child endangerment and aggravated assault charges after their infant son was found to have nine bone fractures that Franklin police say resulted from two incidents of abuse.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday blasted a “radical” Supreme Court draft opinion that would throw out the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights ruling that has stood for a half century. The court cautioned no final decision had been made, but Biden warned that other privacy ri…
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve is poised this week to accelerate its most drastic steps in three decades to attack inflation by making it costlier to borrow — for a car, a home, a business deal, a credit card purchase — all of which will compound Americans’ financial strains and likel…
WASHINGTON (AP) — A draft opinion circulated among Supreme Court justices suggests that earlier this year a majority of them had thrown support behind overturning the 1973 case Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a report published Monday night in Politico.