Theresa Salvo waves at her daughter Tricia Phillips during the Mother's Day parade at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. It's the first time Salvo has seen her daughter since visitation to care facilities has been prohibited because of the COVID-19 pandemic. (By Randy Bartley)
Lou Basinger enjoys the Mother's Day parade of families and friends from his seat in the parking lot of Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. About 40 vehicles took part in the procession. This is to honor mothers everywhere, he said. (By Randy Bartley)
Jonelle Kellerman watches the Mother's Day parade at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. Her adopted family participated in Sunday's parade. (By Randy Bartley)
Theresa Salvo waves at her daughter Tricia Phillips during the Mother's Day parade at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. It's the first time Salvo has seen her daughter since visitation to care facilities has been prohibited because of the COVID-19 pandemic. (By Randy Bartley)
Lou Basinger enjoys the Mother's Day parade of families and friends from his seat in the parking lot of Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. About 40 vehicles took part in the procession. This is to honor mothers everywhere, he said. (By Randy Bartley)
For Theresa Salvo, a resident at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, it "was a different kind of Mothers Day."
She was one of the dozens of residents who lined the parking lot at the facility to watch a parade in which families and friends rode in vehicles through the parking lot to see their loved ones from a distance.