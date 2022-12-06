Gabby Boal, 7, helps the Riders Advocating Against Child Abuse wrap gifts for Catherine Perry, 6, who watches from a shopping cart during the annual Shop with A Hero event at Walmart on Monday evening. See Page A6 for more photos.
A good time was had by all during the annual Shop With a Hero event at the Cranberry Township Walmart on Monday.
After the “heroes” rode to Walmart in first responder vehicles with their lights and sirens engaged to meet the waiting children, gift cards for Walmart and Subway were distributed so everyone could share a meal while shopping.
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Major Western measures to limit Russia’s oil profits over the war in Ukraine took effect Monday, bringing with them uncertainty about how much crude could be lost to the world and whether they will unleash the hoped-for hit to a Russian economy that has held up bett…
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The Saudi-led OPEC oil cartel and allied producers including Russia did not change their targets for shipping oil to the global economy amid uncertainty about the impact of new Western sanctions against Russia that could take significant amounts of oil off the market.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden assured Americans on Friday that the U.S. economy is chugging along in the holiday season, but the very strength of a new jobs report showed that high inflation remains a recession threat.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s employers kept hiring briskly in November despite high inflation and a slow-growing economy — a sign of resilience in the face of the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes.
NEW YORK (AP) — Giving Tuesday raised a record $3.1 billion in 24 hours for charitable causes in the U.S. earlier this week, as the event that started as a hashtag in 2012 celebrated its 10th anniversary and its status as a staple of fundraising for nonprofits, the group’s leader said Wednesday.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve will push rates higher than previously expected and keep them there for an extended period, Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday in remarks likely intended to underscore the Fed’s single-minded focus on combating stubborn inflation.
FRILLS CORNERS — When the Shippenville/Elk Ambulance Service announced it will cease operations at the end of January, it left a number of municipalities without an ambulance service, including Washington Township.
HARRISBURG (AP) — When John Fetterman goes to Washington in January as one of the Senate’s new members, he’ll bring along an irreverent style from Pennsylvania that extends from his own personal dress code — super casual — to hanging marijuana flags outside his current office in the state Capitol.
PITTSBURGH — Motorists looking for the lowest prices available to fill up their gas tanks could have been discouraged over the past few weeks as area prices appear to have not budged even slightly lower.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The play finishes. The actors take their bows. Then they let loose with wartime patriotic zeal. “Glory to Ukraine!” they shout. “Glory to the heroes!” the audience yells back, leaping to its feet.
CLARION TWP. — Clarion-Limestone School District Superintendent Brian Weible informed the board at this month’s work session/voting meeting how coordination effort discussions between the C-L and Clarion Area school districts have been progressing and what can be done next.
As the rain drizzled down Sunday afternoon in Oil City, creativity and a variety of artistic mediums were on display at the ARTS Oil City’s Artists Sunday in the National Transit Building and several other locations around town.
NEW YORK (AP) — Cautious shoppers hunted for the best deals at stores and online as retailers offered new Black Friday discounts to entice consumers eager to start buying holiday gifts but weighed down by inflation.
KNOX — After a similar donation to Knox Area Volunteer Ambulance Company last month, Knox Borough Council again tapped its American Rescue Plan grant fund to donate $20,000 to Knox Volunteer Fire Company.
With Small Business Saturday coming up tomorrow, many local businesses across the tri-county area are offering special promotions on the day itself and the weeks ahead to encourage people to come out and shop local for Christmas.
Although state Rep. R. Lee James and state Sen. Scott Hutchinson are in agreement that staving off closure of Polk State Center is a community priority, they are in disagreement on a proposed alternative.