Freya Moen, 2, and her father, Nick, visit with Mr. and Mrs. Claus Saturday during the Franklin Retail and Business Association's first Old Fashioned Christmas Retail Walk. Despite Freya's initial reluctance to speak with the world-renowned duo, she was able to leave the encounter with a candy cane and a smile. (By Sarah Titley)
Santa Claus teaches Drake Phillips, 3, how to shake hands Saturday during the Franklin Retail and Business Association's first Old Fashioned Christmas Retail Walk. (By Sarah Titley)
