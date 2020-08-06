From left, Noah Burke of Tionesta; Carter Bell, 12, of Rockland Township; and Emma Ahmadian, 11, of Utica, guide their pigs while the judge evaluates them during the Venango County Round-Up's Swine Show on Wednesday. (By Jamie Hunt)
From left, Keelie Schneider, 13, of Oil City; Rylee Cow, 14, of Rockland Township; and Karli Schneider, 10, of Oil City, hang out with their pigs in the pen. Keelie took multiple first-place awards in different classes of the Venango County Round-Up's Swine Show on Wednesday. (By Jamie Hunt)
From left, Noah Burke of Tionesta; Carter Bell, 12, of Rockland Township; and Emma Ahmadian, 11, of Utica, guide their pigs while the judge evaluates them during the Venango County Round-Up's Swine Show on Wednesday. (By Jamie Hunt)
From left, Grace Flick, 11; Haley Kieser, 14; Ezra Bush, 12; and Archer Zuk, 12, all from Tionesta, enjoy some fair food between presenting their pigs in the swine show. (By Jamie Hunt)
From left, Keelie Schneider, 13, of Oil City; Rylee Cow, 14, of Rockland Township; and Karli Schneider, 10, of Oil City, hang out with their pigs in the pen. Keelie took multiple first-place awards in different classes of the Venango County Round-Up's Swine Show on Wednesday. (By Jamie Hunt)