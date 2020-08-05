Friends, family and other spectators came out Tuesday to support all the hard work and professionalism youths put into raising their animals during the sheep show held within Phillips Arena at the Venango County Round-Up.

Jena Kiess, judge for the sheep show and goat show, said "the quality of animals was exceptional. The youth were really great to work with. It seemed like they had a lot of good support out there and it was really exciting that the youth were going to be able to sell the livestock."

