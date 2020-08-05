Scott Snyder, 18, of Dempseytown, Sydney Kent, 18, of Mercer, Libby Kent, 15, of Grove City (front), Brandon Deeter, 8 of Cochranton, and Mark Snyder, 14, of Dempseytown, present their sheep to the judge during Tuesday's sheep show in Phillips Arena at the Venango County Round-Up. (By Jamie Hunt)
Scott Snyder, 18, of Dempseytown, Sydney Kent, 18, of Mercer, Libby Kent, 15, of Grove City (front), Brandon Deeter, 8 of Cochranton, and Mark Snyder, 14, of Dempseytown, present their sheep to the judge during Tuesday's sheep show in Phillips Arena at the Venango County Round-Up. (By Jamie Hunt)
Judge Jena Kiess, of Breezewood, discusses the characteristics of each sheep being presented during Tuesday's sheep show. (By Jamie Hunt)
Friends, family and other spectators came out Tuesday to support all the hard work and professionalism youths put into raising their animals during the sheep show held within Phillips Arena at the Venango County Round-Up.
Jena Kiess, judge for the sheep show and goat show, said "the quality of animals was exceptional. The youth were really great to work with. It seemed like they had a lot of good support out there and it was really exciting that the youth were going to be able to sell the livestock."