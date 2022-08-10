A constant drizzle drove many fairgoers into Phillips Arena to watch the open and 4-H swine show Tuesday morning. The arena was packed to the gills as wave after wave of contestants led their pigs through the competition.
Kamdin Mitcham, 9, gets ready to show Jewel, her horse, Tuesday morning at the Venango County Fair. Kamdin came to the fair with her mother, Tiffany, and has been riding horses for three years.
Jenna Gahr (center) leads her pig through the arena during the swine intermediate showmanship competition Tuesday morning. Gahr won a blue ribbon for her efforts.
Jaimie Thomas, who was named the first Venango County Fair Queen on Sunday, grooms her dairy cow, Lime, in preparation for showing her Thursday at the fair.
Young riders line up their horses Tuesday morning to be judged at the Venango County Fair.
Rain or shine, the show will go on at the Venango County Fair this week.
A morning drizzle Tuesday drove many fairgoers to seek shelter in Philips Arena or the animal barns, but a few persistent souls showed their horses in the Kiwanis Bowl in hopes of earning a blue ribbon.
