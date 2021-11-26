Local business leaders are encouraging area residents and business owners to “embrace” tomorrow’s celebration of Small Business Saturday.

Small Business Saturday started Nov. 27, 2010, as a campaign by American Express, the National Trust for Historic Preservation, and main street or chambers of commerce nationally to encourage pre-Christmas deal hunters to spend the Saturday after Thanksgiving at the brick-and-mortar businesses in their own hometown.

Clarion County budget trims taxes

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

Clarion County commissioners gave county residents something to be thankful about Wednesday as they rolled out their proposed 2022 budget with a tax decrease of half a mill.

Fighting gas prices, U.S. to release 50M barrels of oil
Fighting gas prices, U.S. to release 50M barrels of oil

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday ordered a record 50 million barrels of oil released from America’s strategic reserve, aiming to bring down gasoline and other costs, in coordination with other major energy consuming nations including India, the United Kingdom and China.

Questions remain about state GOP's election investigation

HARRISBURG (AP) — Many questions remained unanswered Tuesday as to what Republicans in Pennsylvania’s Senate can accomplish from what they call a “forensic investigation” into last year’s presidential election now that they have hired a contractor that has not indicated any experience in elections.

Hasson renovation work moving forward

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Oil City School Board members heard an update Monday from Hasson Heights elementary principal Matt Siembida about the ongoing renovations at the school.

Parnell loses custody battle, suspends campaign
Parnell loses custody battle, suspends campaign

HARRISBURG (AP) — Sean Parnell, the candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, on Monday suspended his campaign after he lost a court fight over custody of his three children in which the judge said he believed allegations of abuse by Parnell’s estra…

Preliminary injunction sought in Polk, White Haven case

  • By STACEY GROSS Staff writer

The lawsuit in the state centers case against defendants Gov. Tom Wolf and the state Department of Human Services continues with a motion for preliminary injunction, filed Thursday by attorney Tom York on behalf of the plaintiffs.

+4
Friends for Food preparation day
Friends for Food preparation day

Volunteers and Community Services of Venango County staff members were busy Friday at the Rocky Grove fire hall getting Thanksgiving meals ready for people who can’t physically attend today’s Friends for Food distribution at the fire hall.

Coming tomorrow

Coalition taking personal approach to tackle school racism

  • By MARK OLIVER City editor

The Together We Can coalition that has been making its mark in the community the last couple of years has now focused its attention on starting more personal dialogues with Venango County students and school administrators regarding racism in schools.

House votes to halt plan to toll bridges

HARRISBURG (AP) — A plan to add tolls on nine bridges suffered a setback Tuesday when the Pennsylvania state House passed a bill to void the proposal, although the legislation requires one more Senate vote and faces opposition from Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf.

Panel again discusses 100 Seneca project in OC

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

The best way to proceed with the 100 Seneca at Cornplanter Square project in Oil City was the focus of a lengthy discussion Tuesday at the monthly Venango County Economic Development Authority meeting.

+5
Franklin tree arrives
Franklin tree arrives

  • By STACEY GROSS and LAURA O’NEIL Staff writers

A crowd gathered Tuesday to watch the installation of Franklin’s Christmas tree in front of the Venango County Courthouse.

Biden signs infrastructure deal before bipartisan crowd
Biden signs infrastructure deal before bipartisan crowd

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden signed his hard-fought $1 trillion infrastructure deal into law Monday before a bipartisan, celebratory crowd on the White House lawn, declaring that the new infusion of cash for roads, bridges, ports and more is going to make life “change for the better…